Just Vertical and NuLeaf Farms Announce Strategic Partnership to Tackle Food Insecurity

TORONTO, Canada — Just Vertical and NuLeaf Farms have announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to fresh, sustainable food through state-of-the-art indoor farming solutions. By combining expertise in vertical farming, automation, and controlled-environment agriculture, the two companies will design, install, and service fully integrated indoor farms that operate in even the most challenging climates.

“By combining our expertise, Just Vertical and NuLeaf are changing the way food is grown—creating sustainable, climate-adaptive farming solutions that will help build more resilient communities across North America and beyond,” said Conner Tidd, Co-Founder and CEO of Just Vertical.

“Technology and agriculture are coming together in ways never seen before. By combining Just Vertical’s advanced grow systems with NuLeaf’s smart automation, we’re not just making indoor farming more efficient—we’re making it possible to grow fresh, local food in places where it was never thought feasible.” said Ryan Wright, President of NuLeaf Farms.

Partnership Highlights

Deploying Indoor Farms Across North America – The partnership will bring advanced farming systems to communities in Canada and the U.S., providing year-round access to fresh, pesticide-free produce.

Designed for Harsh Climates – Just Vertical and NuLeaf’s systems are engineered to perform in extreme weather conditions, offering food security solutions to northern and remote regions where traditional farming is limited.

Exclusive IoT Collaboration – NuLeaf will serve as the exclusive provider of IoT technology for Just Vertical’s large-scale commercial farms, automating nutrient delivery, lighting, and climate control to improve efficiency.

Hardware Collaboration – Just Vertical will supply NuLeaf with proprietary grow rack systems, enabling flexible, high-yield farming solutions.

Knowledge Sharing & Innovation – Both companies will combine expertise in indoor farming to develop new technologies and optimize growing conditions.

The partnership is already in action, with NuLeaf integrating Just Vertical’s systems into a fully operational farm at the Red Deer Food Bank in Alberta. Just Vertical, in turn, has begun incorporating NuLeaf’s IoT solutions into large-scale farm installations, improving efficiency and automation.

About

About Just Vertical

As the demand for sustainable food production continues to rise, Just Vertical is providing scalable solutions through its cutting-edge indoor vertical hydroponic farming systems. Designed for both commercial and consumer markets, the company’s systems are changing how businesses, institutions, and consumers grow fresh produce in any space.

Just Vertical’s systems empower organizations to meet sustainability goals by producing fresh, local, and pesticide-free food all year round, using 95% less water, 70% less energy, and significantly less land than traditional agriculture.

Learn more at https://commercial.justvertical.com/

About NuLeaf Farms

NuLeaf Farms is a family-owned business on a mission to build a sustainable and secure food future. Combining plant science with technology, we deliver sustainable farming solutions to grow year-round in almost any location while using a fraction of the natural resources as traditional agriculture.

From our 10,000-square-foot facility in Calgary, Alberta, we’re working to grow the next generation of farmers. We provide equipment, supplies, and support to cultivate safe, reliable food in our homes and communities.

Learn more at https://nuleaffarms.ca/our-story/