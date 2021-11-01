Kai Mangelberger New Director of FRUIT LOGISTICA

On 1 November 2021, trade fair specialist Mangelberger will take on the role of Director for the leading trade show of the global fruit trade, being held as a physical event in Berlin from 9 to 11 February 2022.

Kai Mangelberger, previously the Acting Director of FRUIT LOGISTICA, is now the Director. Mangelberger has nearly 20 years of experience in the trade fair and event industry, and for the past six years was the Deputy Director for InnoTrans, the leading international trade fair for transport technology.

Mangelberger is taking over the reins from Madlen Miserius, who was Product Manager at FRUIT LOGISTICA before serving as Senior Product Manager. She is proud of her twelve successful years at FRUIT LOGISTICA and is looking forward to new tasks and challenges at Messe Berlin.

“We want to be the constant for the fresh fruit industry – an industry that frequently has to quickly and flexibly adapt to changes,” says Mangelberger. “We answer the questions that these changes pose by bringing together industry participants from every link in the value added chain, by anticipating future topics in our programme, and by offering a platform for innovations that help keep the fresh produce industry sustainable. I look forward to pursuing these goals together with my team.”

About FRUIT LOGISTICA

FRUIT LOGISTICA is the leading trade fair for the global fresh fruit trade, and represents the entire value added chain for the fresh produce industry from producer to point of sale. More than 3,300 exhibitors from 91 countries presented their products, services and technical solutions at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020. Around 73,000 vendors and trade visitors from 135 countries took part in the conference. The next FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held in Berlin from 9 to 11 February 2022.

About Messe Berlin

Berlin has been a trade fair destination for 200 years, and has been one of the most important such hubs for many decades. Messe Berlin – the state’s own trade fair company – conceives, markets and organises hundreds of live events every year. It strives to be an outstanding host for visitors at all events, generate optimal business stimuli, and provide fair conditions for everyone. This concept is reflected in the company slogan: Messe Berlin – Hosting the World.