Kailey Salmon joins King Fresh Produce as Sales & Marketing Representative

Kansas City, MO – King Fresh Produce, LLC, recently hired Kailey Salmon as their new Sales and Marketing Representative for the company’s Midwest Office located in Trenton, MO.

Salmon brings with her nearly three years of experience in sales and marketing from her past position in the Kansas City metro area. She has worked in sales since graduating from college, with increasing responsibility and authority in her role. We are fortunate that she has decided to join the King Fresh team. Although her previous experience has been with a company that served a different industry, Kailey will have no difficulty making a successful transition into produce. Salmon holds a degree in Business Administration from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO.

In her spare time, Kailey loves cooking and trying new recipes. She is also a big fan of going to the lake and hanging out with her family and friends. She has a passion for being outside and enjoying the small things. Kailey has a chocolate lab named Duke that she loves taking on little adventures.

Kailey’s welcome to King Fresh was well-timed, being just days prior to the SEPC’s Southern Exposure trade expo in Tampa, where she was able to quickly get acquainted with the industry. Adam Millburn, Director of Marketing, said “We’re very excited to have Kailey on board. Her fresh perspective and outlook will complement our Midwest team. We are certain she will add another layer of successful drive to our growing company.”