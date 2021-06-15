Kamiakin High School Sophomore Takes Top Prize in WAEF Art Contest

Wenatchee, Wash… Kamiakin High School sophomore Margot Massey is the Grand Prize winner in the 26th Annual Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) Year of the Apple Art Contest sponsored by Corteva Agriscience. Massey received a check in the amount of $1,000 for her efforts and will see her artwork published on the 2022 Corteva Agriscience calendar poster.

Earlier today, representatives from the WAEF and Corteva Agriscience got to announce Massey’s grand prize at her school with her family, school administrators, art teacher, and art class peers in attendance.

Dan Snipes, representative of Corteva Agriscience shared this of today’s announcement, “Today was a special day celebrating Margot’s talent. It has been a turbulent year for students. We were thrilled to get to be part of Margot’s last week of school sending her off on her summer break with a $1,000 check and well-deserved recognition of her talent.”

The grand prize artwork was titled Summer Crips. Massey created her entry utilizing oil paints.

This year judges selected three Honorable Mention awardees. Each receives a $250 check.

Honorable Mention awardees are juniors Kirstin Johnson from Kittitas Secondary School, Karina Martinez, Royal High School, and sophomore Amelia Dufault from A.C. Davis High School in Yakima.

In addition to student prizes, art programs in their schools each receive a $150 gift card for purchase of art supplies.

The art contest is open to all students in grades 9th – 12th in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Yakima and Walla Walla counties. Students may submit entries in a variety of traditional artistic mediums.

The grand prize artwork can be viewed at https://waef.org/event/year-of-the-apple/. Entry forms and contest rules for the 2022 Year of the Apple art contest will be available December 1st, 2021 on the WAEF event website. The deadline for students to submit entries is May 1st, 2022.

Annually, Corteva Agriscience produces a poster calendar featuring the grand prize winning artwork. The calendar is distributed to agriculture customers throughout central Washington. To receive a copy via the mail, please contact the WAEF office at (509) 663-7713.

The Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charity of Washington’s tree fruit industry dedicated to coordinating, promoting, and developing educational opportunities reflecting the values of tree fruit industry members.