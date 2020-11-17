Kanzi Apple Wins Taste Tests, Preferred by Chefs

Wenatchee, WA – The Kanzi apple, known as “the Foodie’s Choice,” has won a series of blind taste tests and is the noted preference of chefs and bakers nationwide.

Originally discovered in Belgium and now grown in premium orchards worldwide, the Kanzi apple has developed a reputation as a market leader for its crunchy bite and delicious, well-balanced sweet and sour flavor profile.

“The acid content balances the sugars perfectly, creating a flavor profile that is an incredible blend of sweet and tangy. The Kanzi is denser than most, which helps it hold up well in baking dishes,” explained Danelle Huber, Marketing Specialist with CMI Orchards.

The Kanzi is a hybrid of the Gala and Braeburn apples and grown in the US by a select group of CMI Orchards’ growers. It is the second best-selling apple in Europe and is quickly becoming a rising star in the US apple category, consistently placing among the top 10 selling branded apples. The full retail booklet can be found here.

Taste tests conducted with retail partners, consumers and in product demos continue to lean in favor of Kanzi apples. In late October, Barstool Sports conducted a blind taste test of 16 apples. The Kanzi won the top honor.

“We’re constantly hearing from chefs, bakers and bloggers on our social media pages who have discovered the exceptional culinary attributes of Kanzi and consider it their favorite apple in the kitchen for the taste and the vibrant, glossy red skin that looks absolutely beautiful atop salads and when featured in dishes,” explained Rochelle Bohm, Brand Manager for CMI Orchards.

An extensive archive of recipes can be found here.

About Kanzi®

Kanzi® apples originated in Belgium and are now grown and marketed in the U.S. One of the owners of CMI Orchards, Columbia Fruit Packers, was granted the exclusive opportunity to develop the North American market for Kanzi® apples. CMI Orchards grows Kanzi® in Washington State and has formed an alliance with Applewood Fresh Growers LLC in Michigan to provide retailers with a regional program for Kanzi® apples.

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of the largest growers, packers, and shippers of premium Washington State apples, pears, and cherries. Selling the fresh fruit produced by its owners, four independently-owned family farming and picking companies in Central Washington, the CMI Orchards team is dedicated to delivering the best tasting, highest-quality fruit to customers throughout the United States and the world.

For more information on CMI Orchards, visit www.cmiorchards.com.