Kapi Kapi Exceeds Expansion Goals in North America

MIAMI, FL – Kapi Kapi Growers, one of the largest fully integrated, farm to customer, growers of pineapples and bananas in the world, broadens their reach in the U.S. and Canada marketplace. Since launching the brand in 2021, Kapi Kapi has doubled its sales of premium pineapples and bananas in North America. Within the last year, Kapi Kapi has solidified key partnerships including Hy-Vee, Taylor Farms, CountryFresh, F&S, Kwik Trip and TOPCO, to name a few, and has increased its brand presence in retailers such as Walmart, Food City (K-VA-T), and Metro.

“We have made significant strides in establishing the Kapi Kapi brand across North American markets, and we are determined to maintain the momentum moving forward,” said Sofia Acon, director at Kapi Kapi. “With our ongoing efforts to expand our business, we have built an amazing team, fostered robust partnerships and reinforced our supply chain distribution capabilities from coast to coast.”

At the heart of the company’s values is a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, made evident by ongoing certifications such as Rainforest Alliance, Sustainably Grown, and the largest certified carbon-neutral banana grower. In addition, the company has embarked on initiatives, such as the establishment of an in-house recycling plant, developing one of Costa Rica’s most prominent solar energy projects and making substantial contributions to educational infrastructure in the local communities.

By embracing innovative techniques, such as precision applications through drones and unique harvesting practices, Kapi Kapi continuously fulfills customer expectations in over 25 countries worldwide. while prioritizing environmental and social sustainability.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with wonderful partners who have chosen to offer sustainably-gown products with the purpose to transform the industry positively,” said Acon. “We look forward to making many more connections at events such as IFPA’s Global Show, Food Attraction, and Southern Innovations. We are also thrilled to showcase the development of our flavorful high shell color offering, The Kapi ORO Pineapple, which is now our fastest growing item.”

To learn more about Kapi Kapi and to speak to a sales team member about the current supply of pineapples and bananas, contact sales@kapigrowers.com.

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.