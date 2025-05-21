Kapi Kapi Expands Team With New Director of Supply Chain

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers, a leading global grower-shipper of sustainably grown pineapples, bananas and plantains announces team expansion with the hiring of a new Director of Supply Chain focused on strategic growth initiatives to better support Kapi Kapi business partners. Marissa Geoffroy, a 17-year industry veteran, is now leading Kapi Kapi’s logistics team overseeing all inbound ocean freight as well as outbound transportation to retail, foodservice, and wholesale customers across the U.S.

Geoffroy brings nearly two decades of experience in produce distribution and international supply chain management, with deep expertise in importing from Central and South America. Most recently, as Director of Strategic Development at Central American Produce, Geoffroy led key initiatives in ocean freight logistics, FSMA compliance, ERP implementation, and strategic growth planning—all while managing critical relationships with agricultural partners and transportation carriers. Prior to that, she built Topco Associates’ internal transportation department from the ground up, including the implementation of a transportation load building and tracking system and helping customers consolidate LTL shipments.

“Kapi Kapi’s tremendous growth over the last five years makes this a very appealing career opportunity,” said Geoffroy. “I look forward to bringing my skills and strategic approach to the supply chain side of the business as we work collectively to make the Kapi brand a household name. It’s exciting to think about where the company will be in five years!”

“Marissa’s track record of driving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and leading high-performing teams positions her as a strategic member of the Kapi team as our business continues to expand,” said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “Her experience and background align nicely with the phase of growth Kapi is currently in, and she will no doubt be a key leader in our continued success.”

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.