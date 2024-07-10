Kapi Kapi Introduces Plantains to Both the U.S. and European Markets

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers, a leading Costa Rican grower-shipper of sustainably grown pineapples and bananas, introduces a new product to their growing portfolio of tropical fruits with plantains. Initial shipments of Kapi Kapi plantains will begin arriving in the U.S. as early as August and ramping up to a steady supply by November.

“As our company growth has accelerated over the last couple of years, we’ve received more and more interest in plantains from our retail partners,” said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “While we were initially focused on pineapples and bananas, it became very clear that there was a real need for plantains in the marketplace.”

After working on field trials over the last few years, perfecting their growing and harvesting practices, Kapi Kapi has been able to cultivate their plantains to produce exceptional flavor and consistent quality at a commercial scale.

“We have an incredible team whose knowledge and experience on the production side has given us an unparalleled advantage in bringing this new product to market in a very short time,” said Acon. “We could not be more thrilled for this new addition to our product line!”

Grown in Costa Rica, Kapi Kapi plantains are the Curraré Enano variety known for their excellent fruit quality. Plantains thrive in the warm temperatures of Costa Rica’s tropical climate. While plantains sweeten as they ripen, most plantains are enjoyed while they are still green. They are typically sliced thin and fried like a chip until they caramelize, making them a delicious crispy and sweet dish enjoyed as a snack or side.

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.