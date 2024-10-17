Kapi Kapi Launches Organic Banana Program

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers, a leading grower-shipper of sustainably grown pineapples, bananas, and plantains, introduces organic bananas to their product portfolio. Initially available to retailers across the U.S. and Canada, Kapi branded organic bananas will soon be shipped to Europe.

By leveraging long-standing relationships, Kapi Kapi Growers strategically partnered with organic producers earlier in 2024. To uphold its values and growing standards, the company ensures consistency across its product line, prioritizing food and sustainability.

“We are thrilled that we can offer banana programs that match the quality, flavor and consistency of our other premium items,” said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “By aligning the strategic priorities of both our business and our partners, we can continue delivering valuable opportunities to drive growth and successful outcomes.”

Kapi Kapi will showcase their organic bananas, along with conventional bananas, pineapples, and plantains, on October 18 and 19 at booth BC612 of the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show.

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.