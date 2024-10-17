Kapi Kapi Launches Organic Banana Program

Kapi Kapi Produce October 17, 2024

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers, a leading grower-shipper of sustainably grown pineapples, bananas, and plantains, introduces organic bananas to their product portfolio. Initially available to retailers across the U.S. and Canada, Kapi branded organic bananas will soon be shipped to Europe.

By leveraging long-standing relationships, Kapi Kapi Growers strategically partnered with organic producers earlier in 2024. To uphold its values and growing standards, the company ensures consistency across its product line, prioritizing food and sustainability.

“We are thrilled that we can offer banana programs that match the quality, flavor and consistency of our other premium items,” said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “By aligning the strategic priorities of both our business and our partners, we can continue delivering valuable opportunities to drive growth and successful outcomes.”

Kapi Kapi will showcase their organic bananas, along with conventional bananas, pineapples, and plantains, on October 18 and 19 at booth BC612 of the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show.

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com

Related Articles

Produce

Kapi Kapi Growers Reports Exponential Growth

Kapi Kapi Produce May 14, 2024

Kapi branded pineapples first entered the U.S. market in late 2020. Through the leadership of Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers, the brand grabbed the attention of retail buyers and in December of 2020, the first shipments of Kapi pineapples reached the Port of Philadelphia. Retailers and wholesalers in the Northeast were eager to put the Kapi brand on store shelves and by the end of Q1, distribution had taken off. In less than a year, the Kapi brand was well on its way to becoming a significant supplier in the tropical fruit space.

Produce

Kapi Kapi Makes Major Headway In U.S. Expansion

Kapi Kapi Growers Produce August 5, 2022

Kapi Kapi Growers, with a commitment to sustainability through the years, is making its presence known in the U.S. market. As one of the leading producers of premium pineapples and bananas in the world, Kapi Kapi has operations on the east coast of the U.S. and is prepared to expand throughout the country. Its dedicated, passionate business development and logistics team is growing partnerships to efficiently and seamlessly manage new produce programs.