Kapi Kapi Welcomes New Team Member Dedicated to Customer Success

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers, a leading global grower-shipper of sustainably grown pineapples, bananas and plantains announces its commitment to excellent customer service. The experience will be further enhanced by the addition of new team member, Daniel Acon Ferrandino.

Having grown up in the family business, Acon is no stranger to the trials and demands of the industry, but only officially joined the Kapi North America team a few months ago. During the last two years, Daniel has been working for the parent company, collaborating with multiple teams to gain first-hand knowledge about various aspects of sales, administration, and operations. “I’m excited to finally be settling into my new role,” said Daniel Acon. “I look forward to learning more every day and finding ways to add value to both the Kapi team and our customers.”

In his new role as Operations Specialist, Daniel will focus on operational efficiencies to drive customer success, ensuring that every effort contributes to delivering excellence with each order. “The team and I are excited to have Daniel step into this new role in the company,” said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “We have always been committed to building long-term partnerships and with Daniel’s focus on innovation and continuous improvement he will help us deliver even better results for our customers, setting the bar even higher.”

Acon will play a critical role streamlining communication with customers from farm-to-market: from production, to transit, and delivery expectations. His support will enable the business development team to focus on growth and building strong partnerships while arming the production team with timely input on customer needs.

“Daniel brings us a fresh perspective and will have invaluable input to refine operations, ensuring continued success for both our company and our business partners”, added Sofia Acon, President of Kapi Kapi Growers.

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.