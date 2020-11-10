Karen Caplan is Featured Speaker at Exhibition Honoring Women Innovators in California’s AgTech

Los Alamitos, CA – Karen Caplan, president and CEO of Frieda’s Specialty Produce, will speak at the opening of “From Farms to Incubators: Women Innovators in California AgTech”—a virtual exhibition at the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas, Calif., on Nov. 12.

The brainchild of Amy Wu, an award-winning journalist and founder of “From Farms to Incubators,” the exhibition aims to use multimedia and digital storytelling to highlight the achievements of women who have shaped agriculture through technology and inspire and encourage young women to consider careers in AgTech. The Exhibition is a companion to the forthcoming book “From Farms to Incubators: Women Innovators Revolutionizing How Our Food Is Grown,” which Frieda’s Specialty Produce is also a supporter of.

From Farms to Incubators is a content and digital storytelling initiative with a mission of increasing awareness of women leaders and entrepreneurs. One of its achievement is an award-winning documentary “From Farms to Incubators,” that profiles some of the women entrepreneurs in AgTech. The initiative has been highlighted in Worth Media, Techonomy Media, at the EcoFarm Conference and the Forbes AgTech Summit. It is also a member of Women & Worth, Techonomy, AgStart and Women in Technology International (WITI).

“I hope my work serves to inspire the next generation, just as the previous generation of women inspired my work and this exhibition. Frieda Caplan is a personal hero of mine, and it is inspiring to see what she and her daughters have done for the industry. I am incredibly grateful for Frieda’s Specialty Produce’s generous support and thrilled to have Karen (Caplan) as the featured speaker,” Wu said. “Karen is a trailblazer, and it is motivating to have a woman who leads a major food company to kick off the launch.”

The virtual exhibition kicks off Thursday, Nov. 12 and will feature speakers like California Senator Anna Caballero and Karen Caplan, president and CEO of Frieda’s Specialty Produce, as well as a panel discussion led by women innovators in agriculture and Ag tech. The event will also offer a sneak preview of the exhibition and a companion film series, which will include “Fear No Fruit: The Frieda Caplan Documentary.” For more information go to www.farmstoincubators.com.

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.