Keany Produce & Gourmet Announces New Leadership Team

Landover, MD — Keany Produce & Gourmet announced a new leadership team during an internal meeting on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. As of January 1, 2022, Ted Keany has stepped into the role of CEO for the company, following Greg Otterbein’s retirement.

“We are looking forward to a strong 2022. We are poised for success with our new leadership team,” said Ted Keany, CEO at Keany Produce & Gourmet.

New Leadership Team

The company has promoted various internal leaders to align with the dynamic fresh produce landscape and competition shifts within the Mid-Atlantic region. The Leadership Team is as follows:

Ted Keany – Chief Executive Officer, Vice President of Sales

Kevin Keany – Founder and President

Danny Keany – Vice President of Procurement

Chris Keany – Vice President of Operations

Chris J. Keany – Chief of Staff

Michael Timberlake – Chief Financial Officer

Roy Cargiulo – Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

Anthony Cargiulo – Chief Operating Officer

Daniel (Danny) O’Rourke – Chief Procurement Officer

Patrick Murray – Chief Information Officer

Steven Schwartz – Chief Transportation Officer

Jose Morales – Vice President of Sales

Eric Rolander – Vice President of Sales

Tim Kain – Vice President of Sales

Keany Produce & Gourmet is a family-owned and operated foodservice distributor located in Landover, Maryland and Richmond, Virginia. Keany Produce was founded in 1978 by Kevin Keany in Washington, DC. Keany has grown to become the largest family-owned and operated fresh foodservice distributor on the East Coast. Keany Produce & Gourmet is committed to distributing fresh, high-quality products to the Mid-Atlantic region. Through this dedication, customers will also receive extraordinary, hands-on support from our strong, educated family of employees.

www.keanyproduce.com @keanyproduce on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter