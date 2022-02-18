Keany Produce & Gourmet Announces New Leadership Team

Landover, MD — Keany Produce & Gourmet announced a new leadership team during an internal meeting on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. As of January 1, 2022, Ted Keany has stepped into the role of CEO for the company, following Greg Otterbein’s retirement.
“We are looking forward to a strong 2022. We are poised for success with our new leadership team,” said Ted Keany, CEO at Keany Produce & Gourmet.
New Leadership Team
The company has promoted various internal leaders to align with the dynamic fresh produce landscape and competition shifts within the Mid-Atlantic region. The Leadership Team is as follows:
- Ted Keany – Chief Executive Officer, Vice President of Sales
- Kevin Keany – Founder and President
- Danny Keany – Vice President of Procurement
- Chris Keany – Vice President of Operations
- Chris J. Keany – Chief of Staff
- Michael Timberlake – Chief Financial Officer
- Roy Cargiulo – Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
- Anthony Cargiulo – Chief Operating Officer
- Daniel (Danny) O’Rourke – Chief Procurement Officer
- Patrick Murray – Chief Information Officer
- Steven Schwartz – Chief Transportation Officer
- Jose Morales – Vice President of Sales
- Eric Rolander – Vice President of Sales
- Tim Kain – Vice President of Sales
Keany Produce & Gourmet is a family-owned and operated foodservice distributor located in Landover, Maryland and Richmond, Virginia. Keany Produce was founded in 1978 by Kevin Keany in Washington, DC. Keany has grown to become the largest family-owned and operated fresh foodservice distributor on the East Coast. Keany Produce & Gourmet is committed to distributing fresh, high-quality products to the Mid-Atlantic region. Through this dedication, customers will also receive extraordinary, hands-on support from our strong, educated family of employees.
