Keany Produce & Gourmet Donates Over $100,000 Worth of Fresh Produce During Covid-19 Lockdown

Landover, Maryland – Keany Produce & Gourmet has donated over $100,000 worth of fresh produce during the COVID-19 lockdown. Since Friday, March 13, 2020 through Friday, March 20, 2020, Keany has donated fresh produce to various food banks, food halls, and charities to support their efforts of supplying community members with access to fresh food. Keany has deployed their own fleet of trucks to distribute these donations across the DC-metro region.

“While the effects of COVID-19 are certainly impacting our business, we want to do everything we can to support our surrounding community during this time. We have established a team dedicated to processing all donation requests and fulfillments.” says Caitlin Keany.

Over the past week, Keany Produce has donated to the following non-profits: DC Central Kitchen, Maryland Food Bank, Manna Food Center, Catholic Charities, Christ House, S.O.M.E., and more. Donation items include fresh lettuce, milk, apple slices, grapes, broccoli florets, diced onions, green beans, and much more.

Keany will continue to provide these donations for various local non-profits. All requests can be sent to donations@keanyproduce.com

About Keany Produce & Gourmet:

Keany Produce & Gourmet is a family-owned and operated foodservice distributor located in Landover, Maryland and Richmond, Virginia. Keany Produce was founded in 1978 by Kevin Keany in Washington, DC. Today, Kevin and his three brothers (Danny, Chris, and Ted) are still integrated in the daily operations of the company. Keany has grown to become the largest family-owned and operated fresh foodservice distributor on the East Coast. Keany Produce & Gourmet is committed to distributing fresh, high-quality products to the Mid-Atlantic region. Through this dedication, customers will also receive extraordinary, hands-on support from our strong, educated family of employees.

www.keanyproduce.com