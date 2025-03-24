Keany Produce & Gourmet Expands East Coast Footprint With 3 Strategic Acquisitions

Landover, Maryland – Keany Produce & Gourmet is excited to announce the acquisitions of three prominent distributors: Limehouse Produce (Charleston, South Carolina), Ward’s Fruit & Produce (Raleigh, North Carolina), and Spectrum Foods (Landover, Maryland). This expansion strengthens Keany’s position as one of the largest independently operated wholesale produce networks on the East Coast.

“These acquisitions mark an exciting chapter for Keany,” says Ted Keany, Chief Executive Officer. “They allow us to broaden our distribution network from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania through Savannah, Georgia, enhance our service model, expand product lines, while continually striving to improve our customer experience.”

The acquisition of Limehouse Produce enlarges Keany’s footprint, extending service across nearly all regions of South Carolina and into northeast Georgia. Ward’s Fruit & Produce further expands Keany’s reach across North Carolina, encompassing the entire state. The addition of Spectrum Foods enhances product diversity across Keany’s entire network, offering poultry, meat, and kitchen essentials.

“We’ve worked hard to integrate these brands smoothly, leveraging synergies across all entities under the Keany umbrella,” says Danny O’Rourke, Chief Procurement Officer. “The product line integration has been seamless, benefiting both our supply chain and customer experience.”

As part of the expansion, Keany is significantly upgrading its infrastructure to support ongoing growth. Limehouse Produce is expanding its fleet to over 40 trucks, enhancing service coverage throughout South Carolina. Ward’s Fruit & Produce is undergoing major warehouse upgrades, including expanded refrigeration and increased storage capacity. Keany’s Richmond, Virginia facility is tripling its fresh-cut processing capabilities, allowing for new product lines and customizations.

“Investing in our warehouses and fleet is key to supporting Keany’s ambitious growth trajectory,” says Anthony Cargiulo, Chief Operating Officer. “These enhancements will ensure we continue to provide the highest level of service to our customers.”

With these strategic expansions, Keany Produce & Gourmet remains committed to offering exceptional service and fresh, high-quality products to customers throughout the East Coast, continuing its legacy of excellence and innovation.

About Keany Produce & Gourmet:

Keany Produce & Gourmet is a family-operated foodservice distributor with locations in Landover, Maryland, Richmond, Virginia, and Roanoke, Virginia. Since its founding in 1978, Keany has grown into the largest family-operated fresh foodservice distributor on the East Coast, providing customers with fresh, high-quality products and exceptional service. Keany is committed to supporting its clients with hands-on service from a knowledgeable team.

www.keanyproduce.com

@keanyproduce on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn

About Limehouse Produce:

Limehouse Produce, based in North Charleston, South Carolina, has been a trusted distributor of fresh produce since 1945. Serving restaurants, schools, and businesses, Limehouse is known for its reliability and strong relationships with local and national growers, ensuring freshness and excellence.

www.limehouseproduce.com

@limehouseproduce on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

About Ward’s Fruit & Produce:

Founded in 1934, Ward’s Fruit & Produce is a fourth-generation wholesale distributor located in Raleigh, NC. Serving the restaurant and foodservice industries across Raleigh, Durham, Wilmington, and Charlotte. Ward’s is renowned for its commitment to quality and personalized customer service.

www.wardproduce.com

@wardproduce on Facebook, Instagram; Ward’s Produce on LinkedIn

About Spectrum Foods:

Founded in 1994, Spectrum Foods, based in Landover, MD, specializes in the distribution of poultry, beef, and pork throughout the Washington, D.C. metro area. With a 55,000 sq. ft. facility and a focus on quality, timely delivery, and exceptional customer service, Spectrum offers a wide range of protein and grocery products to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

www.spectrumfoodsinc.com

Spectrum Foods on LinkedIn