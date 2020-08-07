Keep on Organic Summer Fruit for September Success

WENATCHEE, WA – Summer is cruising by and Stemilt’s Artisan Organics™ peach and nectarine season is doing the same! Now is the time to plan and push sales starting Labor Day and through the remainder of September according to Stemilt’s senior marketing manager Brianna Shales. Retailers should plan ads and focus on creative displays to show off their summer fruit category.

“Summer isn’t slowing down and neither can retailers when it comes to summer fruit promotion,” explains Shales. “Labor Day is about a month away, so retailers should be planning for Stemilt’s Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarines to be on ad for Labor Day and anytime during September. We have a great assortment of varieties that will leave consumers with a delightful eating experience.”

Stemilt is nearly halfway through its summer fruit season, and will ship fruit through the third week of September. Retailers can to carry both peaches and nectarines in both medium and large sizes. If retailers want to carry bags, they can turn to Stemilt’s 100% recyclable, sustainable paper Artisan Organics™ tote bag. It is an easy grab-and-go option and will help boost the average purchase size for peaches and nectarines.

“It is a durable bag that meets consumer demand for sustainable packaging,” explains Shales. “It holds up to 4-5 pieces of large fruit or 4lbs. Cashiers will ring the tote bag up via PLU stickers on the fruit. The bags are shipping in a Euro carton, where each Euro holds 8 bags. It also has the ability to display instantly at retail.”

Retailers can also look to Stemilt’s new Top Pick™ program for their premium organic summer fruit needs. Designed to only offer fruit that comes from the upper part of the tree, these peaches and nectarines are high quality and flavorful with beautiful coloring. The Top Pick™ brand has a bold design that is hard to miss at retail and will drive impulse purchases.

“The Top Pick™ pack is all about sharing the most incredible peaches and nectarines ever with shoppers,” said Shales. “It ships at ideal ripeness and with high brix, or sugar, standards. Having a program like Top Pick™ available in your stores eliminates the customer’s guessing game for buying delicious fruit and helps get your summer fruit category moving in a positive direction.”

Top Pick™ is shipped in a 1-layer Euro carton that weighs 15lbs. Organic peach varieties that retailers can look to carry now through the rest of the season include Sierra Rich, Zee Lady, and Elegant Lady. Starting at the end of the month and into September Oh Henry and August Lady will be available. Currently, nectarine varieties include Honey Royale and Summer Flare with August Bright and Summer Blush to follow at the end of the month.

“Stemilt’s mission is to delight consumers with our World Famous fruits,” explains Shales. “Artisan Organics™ summer fruit always delivers on that promise. They’re flavorful, colorful and every bite requires a napkin on hand – the exact experience we strive for when growing our Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarines.”

