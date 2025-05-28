Ken Melban Promoted to California Avocado Commission President

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Avocado Commission Board of Directors has promoted Ken Melban to be the organization’s president, effective May 22, 2025. Melban joined the Commission in 2011 as director, issues management. In 2015 he was promoted to vice president, industry affairs and has served as vice president of industry affairs and operations, as well as co-executive leader of the organization, since late 2023.

“Ken has demonstrated outstanding leadership of the Commission’s financial and administrative operations as well as industry affairs programs,” said Jason Cole, chair of the California Avocado Commission Board of Directors. “He has a keen understanding of the challenges faced by California avocado growers and the vitality to advocate passionately for their interests, along with the vision to recognize new opportunities and bring them to fruition.”

A produce veteran with extensive experience, highlights of Melban’s tenure at CAC include advocating the U.S. government to prevent the introduction of potentially devastating pests into the country from imported avocados, a priority effort that is ongoing today. He has worked with government and other organizations for the benefit of California avocado growers, including advocating on growers’ behalf after devasting fires. He led the development and widespread adoption of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) for the California avocado industry and spearheaded the expansion of the California avocado export program, persisting to secure market access to China in 2020 after nine years of process and negotiation.

Mr. Melban’s previous two decades of produce leadership included working with California commodity boards and the National Grape & Wine Initiative. He holds a Bachelor of Arts as well as a Master of Arts degree in leadership and organizational studies from Fresno Pacific University. Throughout his career Melban has served with numerous community service organizations as well as with the California Department of Food and Agriculture Climate Change Adaptation Consortium and Ventura AG Futures Alliance.

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. Ethically sourced California avocados are sustainably farmed and locally grown for exceptional quality and freshness, by about 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com.