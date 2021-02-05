Kent’s Pacific Coast Fruit Co. Buys Northwest Specialty Produce

Pacific Coast Fruit Co., one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest independent produce distributors with warehouses in Kent and Portland, has acquired Northwest Specialty Produce, a Seattle premier produce supplier.

Similar to Pacific Coast Fruit, Northwest Specialty Produce is a multi-generational family business built on honesty, respect and treating customers like family, according to a Feb. 1 Pacific Coast Fruit media release. Together, they will increase Pacific Coast Fruit Company’s reach, gain operational efficiencies and provide enhanced customer service capabilities by offering a comprehensive line of produce, specialty items and programs from a single provider.

The acquisition was finalized on Jan. 29.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Kent Reporter