Kevin Weaver Joins Weis Markets as Director of Produce

Sunbury, PA – Weis Markets today announced Kevin Weaver has joined the company as Director of Produce.

In this position, Mr. Weaver will oversee the company’s day-to-day produce merchandising, pricing and procurement. He will also oversee the company’s produce field staff. He reports to Bob Gleeson, Vice President, Fresh Merchandising.

Previously, Mr. Weaver worked for Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers as Director of Produce and Floral. Earlier in his career, he worked in produce management positions at The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company and Marsh Supermarkets, Inc. He is a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.