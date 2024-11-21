Key Shopper Behaviors Drive Growth of Watermelon Category

Fresh Insights from Watermelon Board Research Highlights New Shopper Segmentation

Winter Springs, FL – The U.S. watermelon category has experienced strong growth over the last year, with households across the country making an estimated $2.7 billion in fresh watermelon purchases. According to a recent shopper segmentation study conducted by the National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), an increase in annual watermelon purchases was driven by higher household penetration and spend within key shopper segments.

The shopper segmentation study, which examined shopper behaviors and purchase trends based on consumer panel data, showed that over 3 million new U.S. households purchased watermelon in 2024 boosting U.S. household penetration to 72%. On average, shoppers made five watermelon purchase trips during the year, spending $5.83 per trip for an estimated annual household spend of $28.94.

Based on their annual spend, watermelon buyers were divided into three segments: Light, Medium, and Heavy. The Heavy segment represented 25% of watermelon households, and accounted for 63% of total category purchase dollars in 2024. This segment contributed $97 million of the incremental purchases, highlighting their role as the primary drivers of category growth.

The study identified several actionable opportunities for continued category growth:

Increase Shopping Frequency: Encouraging households to make one additional watermelon purchase trip per year could bring over $550 million into the watermelon category.

Expand Household Penetration: A 1% increase in household penetration, from 72% to 73%, could generate an additional $38 million in incremental sales.

Target Heavy Shoppers: Developing marketing strategies focused on engaging with the Heavy watermelon shopper segment could further boost spending and repeat purchases.

The findings from the shopper segmentation study provide a strategic roadmap for driving continued growth in the watermelon category. By leveraging these insights and targeting the heavy shopper segments, the industry can unlock opportunities for sustained category growth.

These findings, combined with earlier consumer research, offer a comprehensive understanding of watermelon buyer demographics, characteristics, and purchasing behaviors. This enables retailers and producers to effectively target key consumer groups and maximize sales opportunities.

Access the full study and learn how the National Watermelon Promotion Board is working to drive sales of fresh watermelon at https://www.watermelon.org/audiences/industry/research/retail-research/.

