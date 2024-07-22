Kickstart the School Year with Ambrosia Gold—the Ultimate Back-to-School Snack

Wenatchee, WA — This back-to-school season, CMI Orchards is excited to introduce Ambrosia Gold® apples in HERO® packaging, combining the gold standard of Ambrosia apples with a kid-friendly, empowering program. Joel Hewitt, Vice President of Sales, explains this powerful pairing offers retailers a turnkey program to attract parents looking for healthy lunchbox snacks for the school year ahead.

“We’re empowering kids to think big and do good with a positive overall message: The Power to be a HERO is in your hands™,” says Hewitt. “Adding Ambrosia Gold® to the HERO® snack apple line-up gives parents a delicious, nutritious option for school lunches.” Hewitt added that Ambrosia Gold® is one of the bestselling and most popular branded apples available, representing The Gold Standard of Ambrosia Apples™.

Danelle Huber, Senior Marketing Manager, adds that back-to-school season is a prime time for increased store foot traffic as families prepare for the new school year. “Back to school is a key shopping period,” explains Huber. “Offering parents solutions for convenient, healthy snack and lunchbox options at this time of year is a win-win for busy families and retailers looking to drive incremental sales. Besides—introducing kids to great tasting varieties at an early age builds life-long apple lovers and healthy eating habits!”

Ambrosia Gold® apples are known for their honey-sweet flavor and superior quality, making them a favorite among consumers. A recent consumer survey conducted in April 2024 by Category Partners and CMI Orchards highlighted the impressive appeal of Ambrosia Gold®, even when blindly tasted next to other top-performing core and branded apples.

“Not only did CMI’s Ambrosia Gold® outperform Gala (which we consider its core comparable apple), but it beat every variety we tested,” says Huber. “With exceptional ratings in all major categories—including flavor, appearance, and texture— these results solidify its position as the top choice for consumers and kids looking for a delicious and high-quality eating experience.”

Huber shares tips to maximize the promotion through point-of-sale signage, and by tapping into various cross-promotional opportunities.

“Pairing HERO® snack apples with other back-to-school essentials, such as nut butters, juice boxes, and granola bars can drive higher basket sizes and overall sales,” says Huber. “Cross-merchandising enhances the personalization of the shopping experience for parents, making it even easier for them to grab everything they need as quickly and conveniently as possible.” Huber also shares that CMI has pop-up display bins and 7×11 signage for retailers to build an exciting back-to-school destination.

Hewitt added that CMI’s back-to-school program commences mid-August and continues throughout the full school year. “As long as there are lunchboxes to be packed, parents are searching for healthy, nutritious snacks for their kids,” he explained. “This presents a golden opportunity for retailers to come to the rescue. The power to be a HERO® is in your hands!™”

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers, and packers of premium quality conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.