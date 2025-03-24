Kiss Melons Joins Forces with Legend Produce to Elevate Melon Category Innovation 

Scottsdale, AZ – Legend Produce, a fourth-generation leader in melon the melon industry, is thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with Kiss Melons, the renowned specialty melon brand celebrated for its unparalleled flavor and quality. Effective immediately, Kiss Melons will join the Legend Produce family, uniting two powerhouses in the melon industry to deliver exceptional taste and variety to customers across North America.

This collaboration brings together Legend Produce’s decades of expertise in sustainable melon farming and its robust distribution network with Kiss Melons’ innovative approach to developing unique, flavor-driven melon varieties. Known for signature offerings like Sugar Kiss, Honey Kiss, and Summer Kiss, the Kiss Melons brand has captivated consumers since 2006 with its commitment to memorable eating experiences. Now, under the Legend Produce umbrella, this legacy of excellence will reach new heights.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Kiss Melons into the Legend Produce family,” said Barry Zwillinger, co-founder of Legend Produce. “Their dedication to quality and flavor aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the finest melons to consumers. Together, we’ll expand our offerings, enhance our research into new varieties, and ensure that every bite delivers the taste and satisfaction our customers expect.”

The partnership leverages Legend Produce’s flexible growing locations in Arizona, California, and Central America, alongside Kiss Melons’ proprietary breeding techniques honed by the Russell family and their global collaborators. This synergy promises to bolster the availability of Kiss Melons’ popular varieties while introducing fresh innovations to the market.

Diana Russell, co-founder of Kiss Melons and a driving force behind the brand’s success, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “Joining Legend Produce allows us to focus on what we do best—creating exceptional melons—while tapping into Legend’s established infrastructure to bring our products to more consumers than ever before. This is a natural next step for Kiss Melons, and we’re eager to see where this collaboration takes us.”

The integration of Kiss Melons into Legend Produce’s operations begins immediately, with plans to roll out enhanced melon programs throughout 2025. Customers can look forward to the same consistent quality and sweetness that define both brands, now backed by an even stronger commitment to innovation.

For more information about Legend Produce and Kiss Melons, visit www.legendproduce.com or www.kissmelons.com

About Legend Produce

Legend Produce is a fourth-generation, Arizona-based melon grower with over 25 years of experience supplying premium melons across North America. Known for its premium melons including the Origami melon, Legend Produce is dedicated to delivering top-quality melons year-round.

About Kiss Melons

Founded in 2006 by Diana and Milas Russell, Kiss Melons revolutionized the specialty melon market with its flavor-focused varieties, including Sugar Kiss, Honey Kiss, and Summer Kiss. Kiss Melons has built a loyal following with its mantra, “A kiss for every desire,” and its emphasis on flavor.