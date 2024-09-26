Kissabel is Back in the Northern Hemisphere, with a Focus on the Consumer

Availability on the increase in North America and in European countries. The aim is to continue building the brand and attract a young, innovation-loving audience.

ANGERS – The wait is finally over for fans of innovative, original fruit and vegetable products: Northern Hemisphere Kissabel® apples are back on the markets. The sales season for the range of apples with coloured flesh – from pink to intense red – began in September in the United States, to be followed by the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.

With the growth in quantities and a marketing window which will extend to the end of February in some countries, the aim for this year is to connect even more strongly with the consumers most attuned to the brand: young, innovation-loving and eager to explore. Surprising them with incredible flesh colours and winning them over with excellent flavours, in the 2024/2025 season the Kissabel® range is ready to continue laying the foundations for strong demand in the coming years.

United Kingdom, a longer season

Apples grown in the United Kingdom will come back onto the market from the end of September, with the yellow and orange varieties marking the start of the new Kissabel® season. The red varieties will appear on the scene in the following months, extending the season to the end of February. As well as in stores, intensive marketing is also planned on social media to give full prominence to Kissabel®’s personality, its amazing red colour and its fantastic flavour.

“We are very excited about this new campaign,” comments Hannah McIlfatrick, Commercial Director of Worldwide Fruit. “We believe the introduction of Kissabel® will grow total apple sales and attract new consumers. In the short term, we aim to take the UK campaign to 6-7 months, with the ambition to sell over 12 months when our Southern Hemisphere partners have volume. We see Kissabel® as a unique apple, offering something truly different to the category.”

Working to expand the brand in France

With production of both orange and red Kissabel® apples, French partners Blue Whale and Mesfruits are developing strategies to grow the market. Mesfruits will be concentrating on the domestic market, with initiatives over Halloween, and aims to expand in Israel. Blue Whale will focus on in-store initiatives in selected urban areas and also on Asia, with further test campaigns in partnership with customers in Shanghai. “Our ambition for the next 5 years,” comments Blue Whale Marketing and Communication Manager Christelle Bertin, “is to continue to grow demand in Asia and build a solid brand reputation in France, with our target consumer groups firmly in mind.”

Germany, focus on stores

The season in Germany will start in October and end early in 2025, with the red varieties intended primarily for large-scale distribution. After the launch of the Halloween campaign in the retail channel, the ‘Baking Red Event’ cake and confectionery contest, addressed to in-store and online consumers, will be repeated. “Baking is trendy in Germany and Kissabel®’s incredible appearance gives it unique appeal,” explains Jens Anderson, spokesperson of RAG – Red Apple Germany. “What’s more, cakes and confectionery are very important around Christmas, when we’ll be selling red-skin Kissabel® apples.”

Swiss and Italy are preparing for the red-apple season

Swiss partner Inoverde and the NovaMela Consortium (Melinda, La Trentina, Rivoira, VIP and VOG) concentrate on the varieties with red flesh and skin, so their sales will start from the second half of October. Switzerland is planning an in-store promotional campaign together with the commercial partners. At the same time, it will continue to focus on the gourmet channel with specific distributors. In Italy, the cool nights of the last few weeks in the run-up to the harvest have greatly enhanced the flavour and red colour of Kissabel®’s flesh, and the marketing campaign will see all partners participating in a unified manner.

Second sales season in the USA

NBT, the Kissabel® project’s North American partner, began sales at the start of September by Stemilt Growers. The varieties with yellow and orange skin and red flesh are coming on stream first, to be followed at the end of September by the Kissabel® apples with red skin and flesh. This second sales season will see a slight increase in volumes. The strategy is to deploy marketing initiatives, together with the commercial partners, to introduce Kissabel® to consumers and work on product and brand awareness.

The variety will be at Fruit Attraction: the annual international fruit and vegetable exhibition to be held in Madrid from 8 to 10 October will be “an opportunity for finding out the latest about the new crop and the commercial range of Kissabel ® apples: 5 varieties will be presented at the Kissabel® stand this year (8E09, P08)” stated Emmanuel de Lapparent, manager of Kissabel program.

Kissabel® is the brand that identifies the different varieties of coloured-flesh apple – from pink to intense red – developed with the aid of exclusively natural breeding techniques by the IFORED programme, an international partnership involving 14 of the world’s largest production and marketing companies.

