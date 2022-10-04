KM Continues to Set the AA-Grade Standards

KM Packaging continues to set the highest standards for product quality and safety. The global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier has been awarded an AA grade in its BRCGS Audit for the fifth year running.

BRCGS is among the most respected standards in the food industry, and AA is the highest grade that can be awarded for an announced audit.

Frances Busby, Managing Director of KM Packaging, said: “We have strong values of trust, ownership, passion, and innovation, and we measure ourselves against high standards.



“The BRCGS system is built into our methodology to ensure consistency and safety at every stage.

“We are delighted to gain the BRCGS AA award, which reflects our team’s quality, professionalism, and commitment.”

About KM Packaging

At KM Packaging, we deliver reliable packaging solutions for the produce, ambient, chilled and frozen convenience food markets as well as for confectionery and snacks. Offering one of the most comprehensive ranges of lidding films available on the global market today, we work closely with customers to find the right packaging solution to ensure their products are protected, presented, and preserved.

