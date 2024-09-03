KM Packaging Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation and Excellence

KM Packaging, a leader in innovative flexible packaging solutions, is celebrating 40 years of delivering reliable, cutting-edge packaging across many varied sectors, including fresh produce, ambient, chilled and frozen convenience foods, confectionery, and snacks.

This milestone highlights four decades of dedication, growth, and strong partnerships that have consolidated the company’s standing in the industry.

Since its inception in 1984, KM Packaging has established a reputation for close collaboration with customers, ensuring their products are well-protected, presented, and preserved.

KM Packaging’s ability to adapt to the ever-changing market has fostered long-term loyalty, with key customers staying with the company from its inception. This enduring trust reflects KM’s commitment to providing high-quality, tailored packaging solutions.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Managing Director Frances Busby said: “Our success stems from our strong team culture and commitment to excellence. Transitioning to Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) status has strengthened our laser focus on collaboration and customer-centricity in everything we do.”

The company’s longevity and market leadership are also attributed to its robust supply partnerships, which have been carefully nurtured over the years. This strategic approach allows KM Packaging to offer one of the most comprehensive ranges of lidding films around the world.

Looking ahead, KM Packaging is committed to sustainable growth, ensuring long-term business viability.

Frances said: “A key part of this strategy is ensuring that we offer recyclable products that cater to our customers’ needs across the globe. Having the right products to meet the individual recyclability agendas of various markets is essential to our continued success and growth.

KM is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint by 45% by 2030, with comprehensive measurement of emissions across Scope 1, 2, and 3. Frances added: “This measurement enables us to understand our impact more precisely and reduce it through product innovation and collaboration with supply partners.

“Our team is focused on developing materials that support these goals, ensuring they meet both sustainability and functionality requirements. We will continue to collaborate with customers and suppliers to achieve these targets effectively.”

Additionally, KM has achieved an AA grade in its BRCGS audit for the past six years. BRCGS is a globally recognised standard in the food industry, and AA is the highest announced audit grade that can be awarded.

The company’s expansion into Australia and more recently North America highlights its commitment to growing its global presence while maintaining exceptional customer service.

Frances said: “Setting up these entities and recruiting local teams are clear demonstrations of our dedication to providing localised support, backed by our global expertise and round-the-clock service.”

As the company aligns its growth strategies with evolving market needs, it remains dedicated to innovation and relevance in its product offerings. With plans to enter new product sectors and markets, KM Packaging is well-positioned for continued success, building on its 40-year legacy of excellence.

About KM Packaging

At KM Packaging, we deliver reliable packaging solutions for the produce, ambient, chilled and frozen convenience food markets, as well as for confectionery and snacks. Offering one of the most comprehensive ranges of lidding films available on the global market today, we work closely with customers to find the right packaging solution to ensure their products are protected, presented, and preserved.