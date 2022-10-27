KM Packaging Launch Sustainable Lidding Film Range to Meet APCO National Targets

Global flexible packaging supplier KM Packaging is launching a range of sustainable lidding film solutions for the Australian market.

The range is designed to help customers meet their commitments to the National Packaging Targets, the implementation of which is being led by the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO).

The products fall within four sections, spanning across KM’s existing comprehensive K-Peel, K-Seal, K-Foil, and K-Reseal lidding ranges and include:

REDcycle – Cold peelable combinations of PE and PPs, which are sealable to PET, PP and pulp/fibre trays. They are PREP tool approved for return-to-store recycling.

PCR – Cold peel and weld mono PET films containing a minimum of 30% post-consumer recyclate, suitable for sealing to PET, PP, and smoothwall aluminium trays.

Compostable – Peel and weld seal to PET and pulp/fibre trays. Certified home compostable to Australian AS-5810 standards.

Tethered – PET lidding film solutions ideal for tethering to rPET and aPET trays for kerbside recycling.

All of the structures – which are suitable for the fresh produce, protein, and ready meal sectors – can be used in top-seal lidding applications to form pre-made pouches and for flow wrap through FFS machines. The films can also be printed or perforated, depending on the need.

The launch is being led by John Shipley, KM’s Business Unit Director for the Australian and Europe, who is introducing the new range to the market in person through to November 19th.

John said: “KM offers an extensive range of specialist lidding films and flexible packaging to major and specialist food manufacturers in Australia.

“We are really excited to launch our sustainable range, designed to help our customers achieve their National Packaging Targets, whether through REDcycle, home composting, 30% PCR content, or kerbside recycling through tethering.

“Our unrivalled knowledge of the market and deep understanding of sustainability issues means we anticipate customers’ needs and consistently deliver the most suitable packaging solutions.”

As well as being a REDcycle partner, KM Packaging is a member of APCO, which is committed to achieving the 2025 National Packaging Targets that include 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging.

The range of sustainable lidding film solutions is also being made available in other regions, including Europe where CEFLEX have primarily focused and encouraged the use of PE and PP-based solutions in achieving circularity for flexibles.

