Kristen Smith Eshaya to be Named President, JV Smith Companies

(Yuma, AZ) – JV Smith Companies is excited to announce Kristen Smith Eshaya as their new President. Kristen grew up alongside of JV Smith Companies. Her commitment to excellence, their teams and to the industry will help propel the company to new heights. Vic Smith will continue as CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Kristen graduated valedictorian at Yuma High School in 2003. Smith Eshaya then went on to graduate with a B.A. in Economics, Colorado College and a M.Ed in Human Relations, Northern Arizona University. Kristen lived in Texas and California, working in finance and development for the arts, before moving back home to immerse herself in the family business. Along with her husband Emil, they reside in Yuma with their two children. Following in her father’s footsteps of service, Kristen has been involved with industry trade associations including having served served on the Center for Growing Talent by PMA Board of Directors as well as the PMA Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. Smith Eshaya is currently in the Western Growers Future Volunteer Leaders Program. Kristen currently serves on the Children’s Museum of Yuma County Board of Directors with a passion and focus on creating an interactive museum for children that includes Yuma’s agriculture story.

Smith Eshaya shared, “I am honored and ready to lead our team. For the past 5 years, I have worked alongside some of the most intelligent, focused, selfless and passionate people I have ever met. We share a commitment to the industry, our team, the community and to the earth. With the collaborative approach our leadership team takes, the possibilities are endless.”

JV Smith Companies began with the formation of Skyview Cooling Company by John Smith, Kristen’s grandfather. Together with his son, Vic, they established JV Farms in Yuma, Arizona. As the companies grew, so did their family. Both Kristen and her brother Kyle Smith have been an integral part of the company’s growth in recent years. Kyle leads Fresh Innovations, a JV Smith Companies entity.

Vic shared his excitement to have his children leading the future of their family’s business, “Karen and I are so proud of our children and their accomplishments. They have a proven passion for what my dad started decades ago and to what I have dedicated my work life to, as well. Kristen has completely engrossed herself in the companies and our company culture. With her lifelong love for the industry, her commitment to our JV family and her drive, I am confident she will not only take on the President role with focus and determination but will continue to grow our team, our companies, and the industry.”

The JV Smith Companies family includes thousands of people across California, Arizona, Colorado and Mexico. Their companies include:

· Skyview Cooling Co., Yuma, AZ 1970

· Southern Colorado Farms; Center, Colorado 1977

· JV Farms; Yuma, AZ and Bard, CA 1988

· Skyline Potato Company; Center, Colorado 1991

· El Toro Agricola; Ciudad Morelos, Mexico 1992

· Fresh Innovations, Yuma, AZ 2001

· JV Farms Organic;, Soledad, CA 2012

· Triangle Farms; Salinas, CA 2018

To learn more about JV Smith Companies and their commitment to their team, the industry and to ensuring the safest, freshest, and most nutritious quality product possible, please visit www.jvsmithcompanies.com