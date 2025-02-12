KRONEN Introduces a New Cabbage-Cutting Machine and Washing Solution

KRONEN GmbH recently presented its CAP 350 cabbage cutting machine and HEWA 4000 washing machine for fruit, vegetables and salad leaves to the public for the first time at the Fruit Logistica trade show. Visitors also made the most of the opportunity to experience the company’s other new innovations and globally established stand-alone machines for processing fresh produce live and in person.

“The KRONEN booth yet again attracted a great deal of attention at this year’s event. We were delighted to welcome visitors from 50 different countries, and we are extremely pleased that our innovative new and established solutions sparked such strong interest among international trade representatives,” declared Stephan Zillgith, Managing Director of KRONEN. “Visitors to our booth were particularly interested in our new product presentations, for example the CAP 350 cabbage cutting machine and the HEWA 4000 HELICAL washing machine.”

Perfect cutting results when processing whole cabbages

The CAP 350 cabbage cutting machine is designed to cut entire cabbage heads and can process large quantities of up to 5,000 kg per hour, achieving perfect cutting quality with red and white cabbages measuring up to 350 mm in diameter. The large feeding hopper enables the machine to be filled continuously.

The CAP 350 is an upgraded version of the CAP 68 cabbage cutting machine. It is able to process particularly large heads of cabbage and therefore offers an increased processing capacity. The cutting machine features an open, user-friendly design that has been optimized in terms of hygiene and cleaning and places a strong focus on operational safety.

Its wide infeed tube ensures continuous filling, while angled blades on the cutting disk and the specially shaped product infeed guarantee optimal intake of the cabbage head, thus largely preventing any possible uncontrolled movement of the cabbages. Shred shorteners can be used to cut strips according to the specific cutting length required by the customer. Furthermore, a wide variety of cutting disks are available for different cutting thicknesses.

Watch the product video here: www.kronen.eu/cap350video

Effective, gentle and economical washing of up to 4,000 kg per hour

The HEWA 4000 is a high-capacity washing machine that is suitable for universal use and has been optimized in terms of hygiene and cleansing. It is used for the continuous pre-washing, washing, disinfection and treatment of both cut and whole lettuce, vegetables, herbs and fruit, among others. The machine is suitable for flexible use and is usually positioned downstream of a cutting machine between the low-care and high-care areas.

The wash tank is filled either automatically via an infeed belt or manually. Both floating and sinking products are conveyed through the wash tank by the HELICAL washing system in a spiral movement. The flow rate and movement of the water in the wash tank can be adjusted to suit different products. At the end of the wash tank, the product and the water are transported to a vibration or belt outfeed by means of an overflow and sprayed with a fresh water shower. The water flows through a strainer into the pump tank, from which it is pumped back into the wash tank and used again-

The machine can be used to process a wide range of products:

Salad leaves (e.g. baby leaf and iceberg lettuce): cut and whole

Vegetables: cut and whole

Herbs (e.g. parsley and chives): loose and in bunches

Fruit (e.g. pineapple and melon): cut and whole

Other leafy products (e.g. spinach), tuber products, pulses and mushrooms, as well as seaweed and kelp

Following processing, the HEWA guarantees an undamaged, optimally cleaned product that, if necessary, has been disinfected with a washing additive. In addition, the product can be efficiently mixed (e.g. mixed salads) and cooled down by the washing process.

Visit the machine page: www.kronen.eu/hewa-4000

Versatile and particularly user-friendly

The manually operated HGW grid cutter can be adapted to process a variety of different products thanks to the multitude of cutting inserts available. It is suitable for various application options and it cuts, peels, punches and cores fruit, vegetables and lettuce up to a maximum height of 270 mm.

In addition to the standard cutting types (slices, cubes, sticks, chunks or segments), many inserts are also available for special punching forms, for example corers for cabbages or peppers, cutters for kiwis or cauliflowers and mango pitters. With the inserts for cutting to length, peeling, coring and slicing, an extremely wide variety of products such as pineapple or cabbage can be processed efficiently. Inserts are also available for special cuts, for example diamonds, boats and disks in various sizes, as well as decorative shapes.

The grid cutter is particularly easy to operate and has very low maintenance requirements, thus making it extremely user-friendly. The new, optimized version of the HGW enables tools to be changed even faster, and its adapted design facilitates operation requiring less effort and achieves reduced wear and user-friendly accessibility for even easier cleaning.

More than 200 different cutting inserts are available for the grid cutter. The standard version of the HGW is a tabletop device; a mobile base frame is optionally available.

Watch the product video here: www.kronen.eu/hgwvideo

Visitors were also able to experience a multitude of other products live at the KRONEN booth, for example the:

Tona V cutting machine

GS10-2 and GS 20 belt cutting machines

KUJ V cube, strip and slice cutting machine

HEWA 3800 washing machine

MINI, LEAF and FLEX L packaging machines

KS100 Plus and KS7 Eco lettuce and vegetable spin-dryers

AS6 and AS4 apple peeling and slicing machines

PDS4L pepper coring and segmenting machine

UVC Lock disinfection lock



About KRONEN GmbH

KRONEN is a family-managed globally operating producer and supplier of stand-alone machines, special-purpose machines and high-tech processing facilities for the fresh-cut industry. The product program of KRONEN and its partners covers fruit, vegetable and salad processing: from preparing, cutting, washing, drying, dewatering, peeling and sterilizing right through to packaging.

KRONEN additionally offers machines for processing meat and fish, special vegan products, baked goods and pet food.

The company, which is based in the German town of Kehl am Rhein and has a second production site in the nearby town of Achern, currently employs more than 130 members of staff, has representatives in over 80 countries worldwide and supplies its products to more than 120 nations all over the globe.

With more than 45 years of experience in food technology, KRONEN places a strong focus on quality awareness and constant determination to find the best possible solution in its day-to-day work. The machine manufacturer relies on a sustainable, holistic approach for the hygienic, safe and resource-friendly production of fresh food products. KRONEN considers itself to be a think tank that provides innovative solutions to benefit its customers and meet all their needs. It guarantees top-quality advice and planning expertise in close cooperation with the industry and research establishments.