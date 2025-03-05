KRONEN’s Sustainable Apple Processing in Action

In November 2024, the Kartause Ittingen Foundation put its new AS 6 apple peeling and slicing machine from KRONEN into operation. This modern machine enables it to efficiently peel, core and slice apples. The foundation mostly processes apples grown in its own orchards and uses the machine to make apple rings from 16,000 kg of apples during the winter.

A team of up to five supervised employees and a supervisor processes the apples over the winter months. The AS 6 apple peeling machine makes its processing activities much easier by handling several stages of the workflow quickly and with a consistent processing quality. It is also extremely easy to operate. By using the AS 6, the team is now able to peel, core and slice much larger quantities of apples, most of which are grown on site, every day, ready to be dried in the next production step.

The apple rings produced by the team are available both with and without a chocolate coating and are a bestseller in the “Klosterladen” monastery shop run by the Kartause Ittingen Foundation. Any broken apple rings are nicely packaged to be used as welcome gifts on pillows in the neighboring hotel, and some of the apple peel is added to tea mixtures – all supporting the foundation’s consistent commitment to sustainability and waste reduction.

Inclusive jobs and home-grown regional products

The Kartause Ittingen is a foundation under private law that was established back in 1977. The former monastery is an important cultural monument in the Lake Constance region and has been a cultural and seminar center since 1983. The foundation is committed to preserving the historic heritage building and managing its use as a largely self-supporting cultural center and seminar venue. The site is home to a restaurant, a hotel, seminar and banquet rooms, a workshop and a farm, which supplies its in-house catering facilities and Klosterladen shop with fruit, vegetables, cheese, wine and other products. The Kartause Ittingen offers a diverse range of inclusive working and living opportunities for adults with special needs, including 50 supervised positions.

Contributing to sustainability and self-sufficiency

The Kartause Ittingen places a strong focus on sustainability. In line with the foundation’s commitment to self-sufficiency, its Klosterladen shop and restaurant offer a combination of homemade specialties and regional and seasonal products. The revenue from sales of products made on site, for example the apple rings, helps fund the running of the foundation.

More information:

Pictures by Stiftung Kartause Ittingen.

More information on the Kartause Ittingen Foundation: https://www.kartause.ch/en

