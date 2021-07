Kyle’s Pick® premium dark-sweet cherries are back and only available for a limited time.

Kyle’s Pick® is inspired by the only and one, fourth generation cherry grower, Kyle Mathison, who only includes the best cherries in this specialty pack. Mathison is currently harvesting Skeena cherries on Stemilt Hill near Wenatchee, WA.

The cherries going inside Kyle’s Pick® packs this year have outstanding Brix (sugar) levels, great color, and dessert eating qualities.