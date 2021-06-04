Lakeland Fresh Farms Launches in Metro Detroit

CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. — Veteran business executive Joe Corace announces the launch of Lakeland Fresh Farms, a local producer of hydroponically grown greens. The products are grown in an 80,000-square-foot indoor farm in Chesterfield Township, Mich., and sold directly to grocers and restaurants throughout metro Detroit.

Corace, a former Crain’s 40 Under 40 honoree and Wayne State University Engineering Hall of Fame member, serves as president and CEO of Lakeland Fresh Farms. Several other key executives have joined the leadership team as well, including:

Jeff Gilbert, vice president and chief scientific officer

Rose Paczkowski, chief financial officer

Dan Buckley, director of projects and facilities

Michelle Lutz, sales manager

Sanessa Moens, assistant grower

The hydroponic growth process is an environmentally and socially responsible business practice that requires 90% less water than open-field farming. The greens are grown in nutrient-enriched water, not soil. The process creates produce that requires fewer natural resources and takes less time to grow. Climate, water and nutrients are all meticulously controlled throughout the process.

Currently, the products are available in limited distribution. The farm will be fully operational in summer 2021. Lakeland Fresh Farms products include:

Pure Romaine – smooth and crisp red and green baby romaine leaves.

Crisp ‘n Clean – crunchy, sweet and serrated baby green leaves.

Always Aromatic Basil – fresh and flavorful large-leaf basil.

The greens are harvested and packaged hands-free year-round and go straight from harvest to stores and restaurants in just hours, allowing them to be enjoyed at the peak of freshness. Currently, the products are available through limited distribution at Meijer’s Woodward Corner Market as well as Hollywood Markets, Plum Market, Market Square, Honey Bee Market, Market Fresh and Better Health Market & Café.

“More than ever before, there is demand for high-quality produce that is locally produced,” said Corace. “The initial response from restaurants and supermarkets has been overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to expanding the availability of our products throughout the metro Detroit region.”

About Lakeland Fresh Farms

Headquartered in Chesterfield Township, Mich., Lakeland Fresh Farms grows high-quality greens year-round, utilizing the most environmentally and socially responsible business practices. Lakeland Fresh Farms products are 100% free of pesticides and herbicides as well as animal byproducts. Each product is also packaged with 40% less plastic than traditional packaging and is 100% recyclable. For more information visit, lakelandfreshfarms.com.