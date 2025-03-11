Lakeside Organic Gardens Elevates Sales Leadership with 2 Strategic Promotions

Lakeside Organic Gardens is strengthening its leadership team to continue driving innovation, ensuring top-tier customer service, and expanding access to the highest-quality organic vegetables.

Watsonville, CA – Lakeside Organic Gardens, the nation’s largest family-owned and operated solely organic vegetable grower-shipper, proudly announces the promotion of two exceptional professionals within its sales department. Elisha Cope has been named Director of Sales and Marketing, and Hugo Raygoza has been elevated to Sales Manager. These strategic leadership moves reinforce Lakeside’s commitment to delivering premium organic produce with integrity, passion, and an unwavering dedication to sustainable agriculture.

Elisha Cope: Leading the Charge in Sales and Marketing

Elisha Cope joined Lakeside Organic Gardens in August 2024, bringing with her invaluable experience in the food industry. Her impressive career spans sales and accounting roles with renowned companies such as Grimmway Farms and Braga Fresh. Since stepping into the role of Business Development Manager at Lakeside, Elisha has driven initiatives that enhance customer engagement, streamline sales operations, and elevate the visibility of Lakeside’s premium organic products.

Now, as Director of Sales and Marketing, Elisha will continue to lead the company’s growth through strategic market expansion and customer-centric innovation. Her leadership will help strengthen Lakeside’s position in the organic industry while upholding the company’s legacy of quality and sustainability.

“Elisha’s leadership is a strong addition to our team. We’re excited to move Lakeside to the next level,” said Dick Peixoto, owner and grower at Lakeside Organic Gardens.

Hugo Raygoza: A Passion for Organics, Rooted in Watsonville

Hugo Raygoza’s journey with Lakeside Organic Gardens began in December 2015. With deep roots in Watsonville, CA, and extensive retail experience at Costco Wholesale, Hugo has an authentic connection to the organic food movement. Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening Lakeside’s relationships with key customers and expanding the company’s footprint in national and Canadian markets.

Elisha Cope’s first move as Director of Sales and Marketing was to promote Hugo to Sales Manager, recognizing his commitment, expertise, and vision for the future of Lakeside.

“I am very proud to be part of this company and to see our organic vegetables on store shelves feeding communities coast to coast,” said Hugo. “Functioning as a vertically integrated company provides many aspects of agility and value for our customers. We have a lot to look forward to.”

He continued, “Lakeside is right where I want to be. It’s the best being connected to agriculture in my hometown and seeing the impact we are making for organics, health, and our community.”

Cultivating Leadership for a Thriving Organic Future

“Hugo’s dedication, deep understanding of our business, and passion for organic agriculture make him the perfect fit for this role. Hugo embodies the spirit of Lakeside Organic Gardens, and I have full confidence that his leadership will help us continue to grow and strengthen our partnerships. Together, we are moving forward with a shared commitment to delivering high-quality organic vegetables while staying true to our values of sustainability and innovation. I’m honored to join this family and be part of the building and transformation process that will revolutionize Lakeside Organic Gardens.” – Elisha Cope, Director of Sales and Marketing

The company looks forward to hosting buyers for an exclusive field tour during the 2025 Organic Produce Summit (OPS) in Monterey this July, where they will showcase their commitment to excellence in organic farming. Farming organically 100% of the time, 365 days a year, the company’s reputation is built on soil integrity, biodiversity, and eco-friendly practices. Under the leadership of Dick Peixoto, Lakeside continues to lead the way in sustainable agriculture, conserving water, reducing energy consumption, protecting wildlife, and building healthier soils for future generations.

About Lakeside Organic Gardens

Lakeside Organic Gardens is dedicated to growing and delivering the highest quality organic vegetables. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Lakeside strives to bring wholesome, delicious produce to tables, every season of the year. lakesideorganic.com