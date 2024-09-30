Lakeside Organic Gardens Offers a Culinary Salute to its Essential Workers

Honoring the heroes of the harvest with a Lakeside Organic Garden curated meal, Santa Cruz neighborhood eatery Charlie Hong Kong creates memories in celebration of the hands who bring organic goodness to our tables.

Demonstrating their gratitude, Charlie Hong Kong, a renowned Santa Cruz, CA eatery known for its commitment to healthy, sustainable, and affordable food, visited Lakeside Organic Gardens to bring a special meal directly to the fields. For over 24 years, Lakeside Organic Gardens has supplied Charlie Hong Kong with the highest quality organic kale, chard, and more that the restaurant blends into its inspired organic rice and noodle bowls. This event marks a farm-to-table journey that comes full circle as restaurant cooks and staff serve those who make it all possible.

The focus of this moment paid tribute to the skilled labor of men and women who work hard and are essential to the success of our food chain. Lakeside Organic Gardens believes that every hand involved in the operation is equally valued and appreciated. From stewarding the land to nurturing the successful growth of crops, our teams work steadfastly to help feed people. Lakeside is committed to improving the health and well-being of people and the planet.

“This meal is an expression of our immense gratitude for the noble work of these essential workers who bring fresh organic produce to our kitchens and community. Without them we don’t have nourishment,” said owner Carolyn Rudolph from Charlie Hong Kong. By bringing meals directly to the field workers, they experienced the fruits of their labor and felt the appreciation that every diner enjoys with each bite.

This event encouraged Lakeside field workers, imbuing them with pride that their efforts are recognized. “This initiative is about more than just food—it’s about creating a moment of joy, creating connection, and demonstrating a profound appreciation in the place where it all begins,” said Marketing Manager Drew Clower of Lakeside Organic Gardens. “We refer to this experience as ‘A Meal in the Field,’ a heartfelt gesture made possible by the enduring partnership with Charlie Hong Kong. We are deeply grateful for their generosity in initiating this act of respect to honor our essential workers and for the many years of relationship that have helped nourish our community and support our farming.”

