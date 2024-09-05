Last Call for Produce Business Innovation Awards: Deadline is Sept. 15

Produce Business, the only publication written exclusively for high-volume produce buyers, is conducting its final call for entries for the magazine’s 2024 Innovation Awards, which honor the most unique products across the produce industry each year.

The deadline for submission is Sunday, Sept. 15. Marketing teams from produce, floral, packaging and technology can enter any unique or game-changing items they released this year. They must mail those products and promotional kits to Produce Business, along with a letter stating why their entry is innovative in less than 500 words.

The Produce Business editorial team will then review those submissions and select the Top 10 items for recognition on the cover of its November magazine. The Most Innovative will be honored as the Joe Nucci Innovation Award winner at the 2024 New York Produce Show and Conference on Dec. 11, and the winner will be featured in the January 2025 edition of Produce Business magazine.

As high-volume buyers of produce are constantly in search of items that will differentiate their stores and restaurants from competitors, the Innovation Awards can help startups and established businesses further showcase new products they’ve brought to market in 2024.

“We see so many unique and bold innovations throughout the year that deserve recognition, both in stores and at trade shows throughout North America,” says Chris Burt, Director of Editorial and Content Strategy for Produce Business. “But maybe we’ve missed one or two that are worth highlighting. If you think your innovation is a difference-maker to buyers and consumers, send them to us. We would love to look at them.”

Now in its eighth year, the Innovation Awards competition celebrates items that disrupt consumer buying behavior. Last year’s Joe Nucci Innovation Award winner was Fresh Innovations/Yo Quiero! for its Avocado and Egg breakfast item. All 10 honorees this year will be mentioned at the New York Produce Show keynote breakfast, which is Dec. 11.

Teams that have questions about their entries can reach out to Chris Burt at cburt@phoenixmedianet.com.

Those who are interested in submitting can send their products and letter to: PRODUCE BUSINESS

Innovations Award Competition

551 NW 77th Street, Suite 101

Boca Raton, FL 33487