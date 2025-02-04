Last Chance to Nominate Colleagues for 2025 Produce Business Merchandiser of the Year

Supermarket chains, club stores and industry leaders have just two weeks left to nominate colleagues for the 2025 Produce Business Merchandiser of the Year award, which annually honors the insight and creativity of a headquarter-level produce director or executive.

The winner will be featured in the April edition of Produce Business magazine and during the 2025 New York Produce Show and Conference Dec. 2-4 in Manhattan. The deadline for submission is Feb. 17.

“This is a great opportunity to honor an individual who may operate behind the scenes but is instrumental in helping create those superb fruit and veg displays shoppers love,” says Chris Burt, Director of Content Strategy for Produce Business. “In many ways, their vision sets the tone for how successful a produce department can be, both now and in the future.”

The candidate does not work at store level but is a partner who provides elite leadership and expertise in helping execute merchandising strategies that increase interest and sales from consumers. That leader not only helps conceptualize unique, colorful displays for clients but follows through on all aspects of those creations leading to launch.

Because this individual oversees appealing produce displays across multiple stores, he or she contributes to making a difference in increasing fresh fruit and vegetable consumption in the US and Canada, based on the excellence of produce department merchandising skills and knowledge.

Sometimes, hitting shoppers with the biggest display works. However, there’s often more to catching a consumer’s eye than size. Creativity is paramount, as is the ability for store-level staff to embrace and impart the message behind each campaign.

2024 winner Brian Dey from Four Seasons Produce, for example, was lauded for his ability to go above and beyond, “creating theater,” and continually perfecting displays while working with clients.

“A customer’s memory of their shopping experience with you is often why they come back,” Dey told Produce Business magazine after winning last year. “Positive memories build customer loyalty. Loyalty grows sales and creates opportunity.”

To nominate a colleague for the award, fill out this form at ProduceBusiness.com.

The award is among a number that will be given out by the publication during its 40th anniversary year and in the run-up to the New York Produce Show, which is also celebrating its 15th anniversary. The Most Innovative Independent Retailer will be unveiled in the February issue. The others include:

40-under-Forty Awards (May 1 deadline)

Marketing Excellence Awards (June 1 deadline)

Most Innovative Dining Outlet (May 15 deadline)

Product Innovation Awards (Sept. 15 deadline)

Global Marketing Initiatives (Sept. 16 deadline)

