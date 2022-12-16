Latitude 36 Foods Announces New California Production Facility and Leadership Expansion

The leader in portion-packed condiments continues to invest in people and technology

(Salinas, CA) As part of their ongoing growth, Latitude 36 Foods, has continued its expansion with the completion of a new 250,000 square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility in Corona, California.

This newly designed manufacturing center features state-of-the-art packaging capabilities and quality systems, and has focused design for employee welfare and safety. The increased capacity created by this facility will support continued commercial excellence and diversification for the business.

In tandem with the recent completion of the new Corona facility and to support its focus on growth, Latitude 36 has expanded its leadership team with the hire of Matt Sonneman to lead the recently created role of Vice President of Sales and Customer Experience.

Matt comes to Latitude 36 with extensive sales and marketing experience in manufacturing businesses supporting the produce and foodservice industries. Most recently, Matt led sales, commercialization and customer service for the industrial and foodservice divisions at Stir Foods, a custom manufacturer of sauces, dressings and soups based in Orange, California.

Matt will head up efforts in growing sales and supporting our customer relationships and will lead our charter to expand the reach of Latitude 36 as a packaging leader for multiple industry segments.

He also joins the company leadership team reporting to the President, Leslie Surber.

“We believe that Latitude 36 serves as the industry leader for the produce industry and beyond for portion-controlled food ingredients and snacks,” said Leslie Surber, President of Latitude 36 Foods. “With our completion of the new Corona production facility and the expansion of our sales leadership under Matt, we are well-positioned for continued growth, and look forward to serving our current industry leading partners and employees in 2023.”

About Latitude 36 Foods

Latitude 36 Foods is the leading provider of portion-packed condiments to the salad, meal kit and snack industries. In 1975, the family business began by providing portion-packed croutons to leading fresh-cut produce companies. Since then, we’ve expanded our capabilities and manufacturing systems to become an industry leader in food packaging technologies. We work with our partners to create custom packaging and supply chain solutions that excite consumers and drive sales on the shelf. With three strategic locations in California and Ohio, our manufacturing and logistics capabilities allow us to fulfill your national distribution needs on time, at temperature, and with integrity. Learn more at latitude36foods.com.