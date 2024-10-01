Launch of Tenderland Brings New Produce Brand to North America

Mexico-based SL Produce aims to build on recent expansion with introduction of innovative label highlighting responsible agriculture.

Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico – Mexican grower-exporter SL Produce has announced the launch of Tenderland, a new packaged vegetable brand for the North American market, which emphasizes the Sinaloa-based company’s respect for the land, the soil, and its workers, as well as showcasing the care it takes during the entire production and distribution cycle.

The branded bags and packs – which feature green beans (conventional and organic), bell peppers, slicer cucumbers, sweet corn, and squash – will be supplied to retailers and foodservice customers across the U.S. and Canada, with weekly deliveries and year-round availability.

But what makes Tenderland different from many existing produce brands is that rather than highlighting particular varieties, its focus is on SL Produce’s responsible production methods and guarantee of dignified working conditions for employees, including housing and education.

Tenderland also offers high quality, careful selection and complete traceability for the product and its surroundings, from the planting of seeds through to delivery in distribution centers or retail shelves.

Ivonne Lugo, Marketing and PR Manager at SL Produce, says: “The meaning of the Tenderland brand is grounded in the tenderness of the soil that delivers its fruits with a wonderful delicacy and the extraordinary quality that Mexican growers have and maintain worldwide.

“The gentleness with which we farm the land from seed to harvest is reflected in the results of our work – agricultural products full of life and taste.”

The brand launch is the first of its kind for the fourth-generation, family-owned company, which until recently has kept a relatively low profile, while at the same time cultivating produce across the regions of Sinaloa, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Coahuila.

It also comes at a time of extraordinary growth for SL Produce. From a medium-sized Sinaloa-based grower, the company has expanded to include major greenhouse production sites across Mexico, as well the launch of a dedicated U.S. subsidiary based in Nogales, AZ, and McAllen, TX.

About SL Produce

A vertically integrated company from fields to delivery, SL Produce uses state-of-the-art greenhouses for cultivation, followed by rigorous selection and packaging processes, all with the aim of delivering added value with its vegetables.

SL Produce also counts on a strong distribution network with quality inspections in Nogales, AZ, and McAllen, TX, ensuring timely deliveries to the U.S. and Canada.

