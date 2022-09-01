Leadership Transitions at CMI Orchards

Wenatchee, WA—CMI Orchards announced today that the company has advanced several positions within the company in preparing for a period of tremendous growth.

CMI President, Bob Mast, shared his vision for the company with these changes. “Our business continues to evolve, grow, and become ever more complex. To meet these exciting challenges, our leaders bring a demonstrated track record of success, as they adapt to the changing needs of our business, growers, and clients and rise above challenges with creative and innovative industry-leading solutions. Keeping in-line with that charge, I am thrilled to announce the creation of two new positions and two additional promotions that best position the company to navigate our impending growth,” he said. “The CMI family is thrilled about this latest crop of promotions recognizing the exemplary work of some of our leaders.”

The company announced Robb Myers’ promotion to Vice President of Business Development from his former position as Director of Sales, as he takes a more active role in retail strategy and overall business growth. “Robb has been a stalwart at CMI for 33 years, his first day of employment coinciding with the day the company was founded back in 1989,” Mast relayed. “Before joining CMI, Robb arrived from the procurement world. Over the last three decades, he has firmly cemented his industry knowledge through his direct sales experience and retail network.”

Mast elaborated that Robb’s work to establish club apple programs helped position CMI as the industry leaders for new varietals and standout brands – a position CMI continues to maintain with an extensive manifest which includes: Ambrosia Gold, KIKU, Kanzi, Envy, Jazz, Smitten, EverCrisp, Sunrise Magic, Cosmic Crisp and Skylar Rae.

“As CMI’s longest-tenured employee, I’ve been involved in most aspects of our business since day one. It is incredible to see where we came from and where we are going as we enter this new chapter of CMI’s growth. I couldn’t be more invigorated by the exciting things we’re doing to pave the way for the future. In addition to continuing to coach and guide the team through challenges and opportunity ahead of us, I’m eager to dive into big picture strategies with top-to-top retail partners, bridging internal activities between our sales and marketing departments, and ultimately helping to guide CMI’s business into this exciting next chapter.”

CMI’s Vice President of Marketing, George Harter, is shifting to a strategic role with the company, helping to advance new projects as the newly appointed Vice President of Special Projects. Mast shared, “This position will allow George to advance some of CMI’s key initiatives, guiding strategy with select retail projects and company growth plans.”

Mast glowed about the past 5 years he’s worked with Harter at CMI, “George has done an incredible job leading marketing initiatives helping to build and grow successful programs and innovations using his expansive retail acumen—which includes learnings from his former retail career. As Vice President of Special Projects, George will lead the company towards new business opportunities building pathways for continued growth.”

Harter shared, “After spending most of my career in retail, I’ve enjoyed directing supply-side marketing over the past five and a half years. CMI’s dynamic processes and outstanding products, people and services is second to none,” he said. “This opportunity to help drive meaningful initiatives and projects that bring efficiency and value to both CMI and our retail partners, is a huge honor.”

CMI’s Brand Manager, Rochelle Bohm has taken the reins from George Harter as the new Vice President of Marketing. Bohm joined CMI in 2013 as Creative Lead and guided the company through a corporate rebrand in 2016 as she transitioned to Brand Manager. “Rochelle is a force of nature with a hunger for innovation,” asserted Mast. “Over the past 9 years, Bohm has built a portfolio of successful and award-winning marketing programs and brands, producing some of the most innovative packaging and marketing campaigns trailblazing CMI’s path forward toward tremendous growth.”

Bohm’s was raised in apple country New Zealand, and eventually landed in Alaska where she directed political and Copper River salmon marketing activities for the oldest commercial fishing union in Alaska. Bohm joined CMI Orchards when she moved to Washington State in 2013 trading marketing one healthy food commodity for another—salmon for apples.

Bohm is excited for the future and is looking forward to building off the strong work of her predecessors, which include George Harter, Steve Lutz, and Bob Mast. “This is an incredible time to lead CMI’s marketing department towards a future ripe with opportunity,” Bohm affirmed. “Northwest treefruit offers one of the most complex categories in the produce department with so many new brands, packages, and varieties. Understanding how to succeed at retail, how to innovate solutions that are executable and easy to merchandize, developing novel packaging that is sustainable as the need for automation rises, and programs that catch the eye of the consumer and drive consumption, are all key focus areas for CMI’s marketing as we enter this new chapter. I’m both extremely honored and fired-up for the opportunity to take our business to the next level tapping into the many talents of CMI’s phenomenally skilled team to market the fabulous fruit our owners and growers entrust us with.”

CMI’s Marketing Specialist, Danelle Huber, will be taking on a strategic management role as the new Senior Marketing Manager. Danelle joined CMI in 2017 with an extensive skillset honed by her work at the Washington Apple Commission, Van Doren Sales and legal experience at Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn and Alyward.

Mast shared that Huber will continue to advance relationships with our retail customers and manage marketing operations such as data reporting, omnichannel solutions, in addition to trade visits and shows. “Danelle is a natural project leader who excels at relationship-building and facilitating meaningful programs and retail strategies,” described Mast. “Danelle will continue her excellent work delivering exceptional service and support with a solutions-based approach, energetic spirit and outside-the-box thinking.”

Huber is excited for the opportunity to work more closely with CMI’s retail partners and to focus on creative, data-driven strategies within the category. “Working alongside of some of the most talented individuals in the industry has given me insight into the many different areas of the produce business world,” she shared. “My experiences from representing our Washington growers in export markets to understanding the workings behind creating a world-class packing line, has given me broad and invaluable experience into some of the unique nuances of the treefruit industry. I am anxious and eager to work hand in hand with CMI’s customers to continue keeping the apple, pear and cherry categories exciting and growing.”

###

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers and packers of premium quality apples, pears, cherries, apricots and organics. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.