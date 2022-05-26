Leslie Harden Promoted to Eastern Region Sales Director for Monterey Mushrooms

WATSONVILLE, CA | Harden will manage fresh retail and foodservice mushroom sales in the East which include our locations in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Florida. Harden is replacing Mike Stephan as Stephan assumes the role of Western Region Sales Director, which includes our farms in Texas, and California.

Based out of Florida, Harden has been with the company since 2008, most recently serving as fresh sales manager. In her new role, Harden will target volume growth with key customers and will work with sales managers in the east to drive profits and improve relationships with customers.

“Monterey Mushrooms is fortunate to have dedicated leaders like Leslie to support the growth of our fresh sales team,” stated Mike O’Brien, Vice President of Sales & Business Development. “We look to her experience with our company and in the industry to help develop our teammates and fresh mushroom sales.”

For more information about the company, visit www.montereymushrooms.com

About Monterey Mushrooms:

Monterey Mushrooms® is a mushroom company where humble folks work hard on nine farms across North America to provide fresh, locally-grown mushrooms to your favorite grocery stores, restaurants, food manufacturers, and institutions. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube!