LGS Specialty Sales Announces Extended Chilean Murcotts Season Through Thanksgiving

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons, announces an extended Chilean Murcotts season with high-quality fruit available through Thanksgiving.

This timeframe not only allows for a seamless transition into the Moroccan clementine season, but also offers retailers and consumers longer availability of great tasting fruit with a strong flavor profile.

“Our Chilean Murcotts are dark in color, easy peel and averaging between 12 and 14 brix with a balanced flavor consumers crave,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “We currently have some of the best tasting fruit on the market and are thankful that we can offer our customers high-quality product through Thanksgiving.”

Due to the extended Chilean Murcotts season, LGS reports strong Moroccan clementines that will be arrive late November and early December. The minimal rain in Morocco last year paired with more time to develop on the tree, an exceptional crop of clementines is expected this winter.

“We want retailers and the industry to get comfortable with fact that the citrus import season does not necessarily end in October!” added Sears.

To place an immediate order today, please contact sales@lgssales.com. For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, X and Instagram.

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

