LGS Specialty Sales Announces Strong Transition Into W. Murcotts Season

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados and grapes, announces the start of its Moroccan W. Murcotts season with a strong supply of winter mandarins available now through April 2022.

LGS has been supplying Mandarins from Morocco to the U.S. for over 15 years between the months of January and April, and from the Southern Hemisphere in the summer until fall. These next few months will serve as the peak of their imported window with good tasting and quality fruit.

“Mandarins are known for their overall excellent quality and taste, and this season’s fruit is nothing short of that. During this time of year, we see high consumption among shoppers looking for ways to incorporate more vitamin C and citrus into their lifestyle,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “As the largest importer of mandarins in the U.S. out of Morocco, supplying W. Murcotts has allowed us to keep up with this ever-growing demand for easy-peelers.”

Throughout each season, LGS’ agronomists visit each field to monitor and observe the growing practices to ensure the fields and products are of the highest quality. In the off season, the agronomists and consultants recommend any changes that can be made to constantly improve product taste and quality.

The Moroccan Mandarins will be available in 2-, 3- and 5-pound bags for purchase. Also back this year by popular demand, LGS is offering 5-pound Darling label wooden gift boxes. To place an order today, please contact lgssalesteam@lgs.com.

For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

Born out of love of fresh produce and a desire to bring the world's best-tasting fruit to U.S. shoppers, LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd. has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for more than 25 years. Today, LGS is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges and persimmons, with an industry-wide reputation for innovation and excellence in produce quality, service, packaging and food safety.