LGS Specialty Sales Anticipates Strong 2020 – 2021 Grape Season

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales is primed for a strong and exciting grape season from December 2020 through early May 2021.

For the next sixth months, LGS will be providing shoppers with access to quality red, green, black and specialty grapes from Peru, Chile and Mexico. LGS’ grapes will be available for purchase in both clamshells and bags.

“As our summer citrus season slows down, we look forward to launching into an excellent grape season,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “We’re expecting a strong supply of fruit as newer varieties continue to come into production.”

LGS is sourcing proprietary varieties such as Allisons, Jack Salutes, Sweet Globes, Sweet Favors, and Cotton Candy throughout the season. LGS is excited to partner with key grape growers and provide quality, premium grapes throughout the winter import season.

For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

# # #

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

Born out of love of fresh produce and a desire to bring the world’s best-tasting fruit to U.S. shoppers, LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd. has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for 30 years. Today, LGS is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges and persimmons, with an industry-wide reputation for innovation and excellence in produce quality, service, packaging and food safety. For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.