LGS Specialty Sales Celebrates 30 Years Of Success

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons, is celebrating 30 years of providing the U.S. with fresh, quality fruit that consumers can trust.

LGS was founded on the desire to bring the world’s best tasting citrus to U.S. shoppers. It all began in 1990 when LGS imported its first shipment of clementines from Spain and one year later the Darling Clementine® brand was formed. Today, LGS is the largest importer of clementines in the U.S., and offers shoppers a variety of fruit, such as; oranges, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges, avocados, grapes and persimmons.

“It’s hard to believe that 30 years ago we imported our first shipment of clementines as a company,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “I believe LGS’ success is attributed to our hardworking dedicated employees, long-term innovative suppliers and great retail partners that continue to push us to perform at the highest level. Our company was built on establishing and maintaining great relationships with growers from around the world. We’re so grateful to our growing partners for three decades of success and look forward to continued growth.”

Not only was LGS a pioneer in developing a year-round Mandarin program, the company was also the first in developing the production and planting of W. Murcotts in Chile. Additionally, after avocados were approved to come to the U.S. in 1997 from Mexico, LGS was one of the first importers to bring the popular fruit to U.S. shoppers – a program that quickly evolved with Peru, Chile and Colombia.

Looking forward, LGS plans to continue developing its categories and production of navels, grapes, lemons, minneolas and cara cara oranges. LGS also plans to expand its own production of W. Murcotts.

“Founding LGS in 1990 was the second best decision I’ve made in my life,” added Sears. “The best decision I ever made was marrying my wife Jane a year earlier. Her unwavering support and advice guided me in growing the business for the past 30 years.”

For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

# # #

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

Born out of love of fresh produce and a desire to bring the world’s best-tasting fruit to U.S. shoppers, LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd. has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for 30 years. Today, LGS is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges and persimmons, with an industry-wide reputation for innovation and excellence in produce quality, service, packaging and food safety. For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.