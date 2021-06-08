LGS Specialty Sales Partners With Brighter Bites to Offer Families a “Brighter Summer”

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons, partners with Brighter Bites to launch the “Brighter Summer” promotion.

Now through July 16, shoppers are encouraged to enter the “Brighter Summer” sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three grand prizes of either a Stainless Steel Cookware Set, OXO Cookware Set or Williams Sonoma gift card. Throughout this promotion, LGS will donate over 5,000 pounds of citrus to Brighter Bites, a nonprofit organization that delivers fresh fruit, vegetables and nutrition education directly into families’ hands.

“We’re honored to partner with an organization like Brighter Bites,” said Luke Sears, President and Founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “We’re looking forward to bringing both awareness and accessibility of fresh produce to underprivileged areas and hope retailers and shoppers alike participate in this promotion to truly make this a ‘Brighter Summer.’”

For participating retailers, LGS has created a unique POS with specific QR codes for shoppers to scan and learn more about the partnership with Brighter Bites. LGS is also imploring social media advertising, email marketing and influencer partnerships to elevate the promotion and drive shoppers in stores to purchase products. Interested retail partners are encouraged to learn more about this opportunity HERE.

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

