LGS Specialty Sales Prepares for Solid 2021-2022 Grape Season

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes and persimmons, anticipates a strong grape season from December 2021 through May of 2022.

For six months, LGS will provide shoppers with access to quality red, green and black seedless grapes from Chile and Peru. This will include specialty varieties like Cotton Candy and Candy Hearts. The grapes will be available for purchase in both clamshells and clear bags.

“We have a lot to look forward to with our upcoming grape season,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty sales. “We’re partnering with one of the biggest Sweet Celebration and Cotton Candy growers in Chile, as well as importing new proprietary varieties out of Peru that include both conventional and specialty grapes.”

The company noted that its growing region in Peru continues to expand with new varieties, reporting a 10 percent increase from the previous year. LGS’ volume is on schedule to meet both retailer and consumer needs this upcoming import season.

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

Born out of a love of fresh produce and a desire to bring the world's best-tasting fruit to U.S. shoppers, LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd. has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for 30 years. Today, LGS is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges and persimmons, with an industry-wide reputation for innovation and excellence in produce quality, service, packaging and food safety.