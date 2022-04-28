LGS Specialty Sales Provides 2022 Summer Citrus Season Update

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons, announces an update on its 2022 summer citrus season that will include fruit from Chile, Peru, Argentina, South Africa, and Uruguay.

LGS sources citrus from trusted growing partners around the world to supply U.S. customers with the finest produce supply with optimum freshness year-round. The company works closely with each partner to ensure excellent fruit quality and that safety standards are never compromised.

“The summer citrus season is an exciting time at LGS,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “We are thankful for the growing partners that supply us with summer fruit from the finest growing regions known for having ideal climate and soil conditions.”

Lemons – The Argentinian lemon season will begin mid-May and then slowly transition to Chile later in summer.

Navels – The Chilean navel season is anticipated to run from July through early November with a combination of Chilean and South African fruit.

– The Chilean navel season is anticipated to run from July through early November with a combination of Chilean and South African fruit. Easy-Peelers – Early clementine supply will begin with Peruvian, Chilean and South African fruit before transitioning to Tangos and W. Murcotts come mid-to-late July. Strong, early clementine varieties will be limited, while we expect volumes of Tangos and W. Murcotts to increase, with promotable volumes August through November.

Cara Caras & Minneolas – Both will continue to complement the Citrus category during their late July through early October window. Cara Cara production continues to increase, especially out of Chile.

Of course, the summer citrus season at LGS does not come without a few challenges as the world continues to work through logistic shortages.

“Just as most of the produce industry has experienced over the past year, we all expect a challenging summer season with the increase in costs and logistical hurdles we will all need to overcome,” said Sears. “Our intention will continue to be to provide the best fruit possible to our customers as we continue to try and promote consumption among consumers.”

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

Born out of love of fresh produce and a desire to bring the world’s best-tasting fruit to U.S. shoppers, LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd. has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for more than 30 years. Today, LGS is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges and persimmons, with an industry-wide reputation for innovation and excellence in produce quality, service, packaging and food safety. For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.