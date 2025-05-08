LGS Specialty Sales to Provide Seamless Transition on Mandarins with Strong Quality, Volume and Sizing

Clemenules and Orograndes Available Mid-May

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons, shares an update on its mandarin supply ahead of the summer season. The company expects a seamless transition from domestic and Moroccan fruit into southern hemisphere supply offering Clemenules and Orograndes varieties over the next month and then transitioning to W. Murcotts and Tango varieties late-June/early-July.

“This year, we are experiencing excellent timing for southern hemisphere fruit,” said Lucio Rainelli, Director of Sales at LGS Specialty Sales. “Moving directly from Moroccan W. Murcotts to Clementines from the southern hemisphere should alleviate any issues with supply disruption or quality.”

Fruit will be arriving to the U.S. the week of May 12 with heavier supply anticipated the following week. The earlier timeframe ensures quality fruit will remain on the shelves despite the shift in growing regions.

“We are extremely pleased to offer our customers a smooth transition and give consumers an excellent eating experience with this year’s higher volume, great sizing and color,” added Rainelli. “Looking forward to a good summer season ahead!”

To place an immediate order of mandarins today, please contact sales@lgssales.com. For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, X and Instagram.

