Lifeway Foods to Showcase New Probiotic Salad Dressing Innovations and Conventional Whole Milk Kefir Expansion at Natural Products Expo West 2025

Attendees will also get to sample new Lactose-Free Flavor Fusions and Probiotic Smoothies + Collagen

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products that support the microbiome, will showcase its innovative probiotic salad dressing concepts and new conventional whole milk kefir flavors to complement Lifeway’s popular organic whole milk kefir line at Natural Products Expo West 2025, which will take place from March 4th-7th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. Attendees will also be able to sample the recently released Lactose-Free Flavor Fusions and game-changing Probiotic Smoothies + Collagen.

Expo West visitors will be among the first to see these breakthrough probiotic items, while also indulging in an array of creative recipes including kefir parfaits. Additionally, the brand will sample a variety of sweet and savory farmer cheese appetizers which showcase the fan favorite’s versatility, protein content and distinctive flavor.

“At Lifeway, we’ve always been driven by a passion to thoughtfully craft products that nourish both body and mind and satisfy developing consumer demands, and the interest in kefir continues to grow thanks to the groundbreaking research linking fermented milk products and the decreased incidence of certain types of colorectal cancer,” said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. “As pioneers of kefir and cultured dairy in the U.S., it is crucial that we lead innovation in the dairy aisle. Our newest offerings have a mixture of on-trend ingredients, along with fusion flavors and combinations never seen before, which research shows resonates with Gen Z and Millennial shoppers. We’ve done all this while still ensuring our new items are packed with the same high-quality, bioavailable nutrients that our core lines feature. I’m excited to return to Expo West this year to share our products and connect with food lovers, retailers and health enthusiasts who are as passionate about better-for-you foods as we are at Lifeway.”

To enjoy Lifeway products, discover the many health benefits of kefir and meet the team, Lifeway invites all attendees to stop by the following activations:

For more information about Lifeway and its products, visit lifewayfoods.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

