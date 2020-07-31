Limoneira Recognizes Hello Fresh with Pink Lemon of the Year Award

SANTA PAULA, Calif.– Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Hello Fresh, the leader in delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households worldwide, has won Limoneira’s Pink Lemon of the Year Award for 2019-2020.

“While consumers are familiar with lemons generally, they are not as familiar with our specialty lemons. Similar to wine pairings, each of our lemon varieties have a predominant flavor profile that pairs with certain foods and beverages” said Alex Teague, Limoneira’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our Pink Lemons are the most unusual lemon variety. The exteriors are variegated (striped) and the stripes fade as the lemons mature. Their fleshy interiors become more vibrantly pink with age. The riper the lemon, the more intense the pink color inside”.

“Not only do pink lemons look different from our classic lemons, but they’re also slightly sweeter with a hint of grapefruit. The combination of a sweeter taste and visible appeal make celebrated chefs and mixologists around the world love them,” noted John Carter, Limoneira’s Vice President of Global Sales “They were discovered in the 1960s as a Eureka lemon hybrid. Until today, they are still quite rare”.

“Hello Fresh did an excellent job with their Pink Lemon Promotion, and we were very happy to support their efforts. Their recipes were creative and their communication to their customers was flawless” continued Carter.

The company created a variety of recipes that feature Limoneira Pink Lemons including Zucchini and Tomato Flatbreads with Lemon Ricotta, Basil, Honey & Chili Flakes and Sirloin Topped with Lemon Paprika Shrimp. In addition Hello Fresh provided a recipe card for Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Pink Lemon Zing which was included in customer’s boxes.

“We’re always looking to incorporate new and flavorful ingredients into our recipes and the Pink Lemons from Limoneira are so sweet and bright and add a vibrant fresh flavor to our recipes”, said Claudia Sidoti, Principal Chef and Head of Recipe Development at Hello Fresh. “We can’t get enough of them when they’re in season!”

In addition to Pink lemons, Limoneira sustainably produces Seedless, Meyer and Classic lemons.

Nominations for Limoneira’s Pink Lemon of the Year award for businesses in the food retail and food service sectors in for 2020-2021 are currently being received and will be announced next year. For more information please contact [email protected]

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 126-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lç moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,700 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.