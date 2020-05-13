Lipman Champions Partnerships with Local Family-Operated Farms in Support of American Economy

IMMOKALEE, Fla. – As the need to support local farmers and small businesses grows throughout the U.S., Lipman Family Farms honors its ongoing commitment to foster partnerships with family-operated farms through its Lipman Local program. The program pairs locally sourced produce with Lipman’s national distribution network to expand product offerings, bridge the gap between the farming community and customers, and ensure fresh high-quality produce year-round.

Through the Lipman Local initiative, the company partners with small- to medium-size growers nationwide to provide customers with seasonal produce picked at the peak of freshness, while reducing the environmental impact from cross-country shipping. Lipman gives local farmers the tools and knowledge to help them raise the level of their own operations, including education around quality control, food safety, purchasing power and sales and marketing support.

“This program is a win-win partnership that allows us to meet consumer demand for fresh, local produce year-round, while also giving small farmers a deserving return on their crop,” said David Ackers, manager of procurement and Lipman Local. “We’re a family business committed to the success of the farming community, so working closely with other family-operated local businesses to grow together makes sense for us.”

The success of the program is exemplified by one of Lipman’s first New Jersey partnerships: family-owned Stecher Farms in Mantua, New Jersey. Stecher Farm’s commitment to quality and its attentive care to its eggplant, squash varieties, chile pepper, and additional vegetable varieties, partnered with Lipman’s support, has ultimately allowed Stecher Farms to sustain and grow their family business for the next generation.

“This is the time of year when people get excited about local produce as we begin our harvest this month. Our partnership with Lipman has enhanced our ability to meet this need and nourish the community,” said Zeke Stecher, owner of Stecher Farms. “Since joining forces, we have put more in the ground every year with confidence that it will be sold. We’ve not only seen production increase by over 400 percent, but we’ve also built a reputation for quality and consistency in our community.”

For distributors and retailers that place load volume orders, Stecher Farms is currently one of five Lipman Local farming partners that provide the foundation of Lipman New Jersey’s FOB program during the Jersey Fresh harvest season.

Lipman Family Farms, North America’s largest open field tomato grower, is currently affiliated with more than 50 local farmers in 20 states through its Lipman Local program, including in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

For more information on Lipman Local and to learn more about some of the farms involved, visit lipmanfamilyfarms.com/local.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

Lipman Family Farms is a full-service tomato and vegetable company operating in both open field and protected agriculture. Lipman is the largest open field tomato grower in North America. Lipman also specializes in greenhouse grown tomatoes and vegetables with greenhouse operations in Nebraska, Canada, and Mexico. Lipman’s seed to shelf supply chain control – research & development, farming, processing, repacking, logistics and marketing – delivers the consistency and quality that has made Lipman Family Farms North America’s most dependable source of fresh tomatoes and vegetables. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.