Lipman Family Farms Appoints Fourth-Generation Family Member as New CEO

IMMOKALEE, Fl. – Lipman Family Farms announces the appointment of fourth generation Lipman family member, Elyse Lipman as Chief Executive Officer, set to succeed Kent Shoemaker after 13 years leading the company.

“Elyse provides a deep understanding of the business and industry and has helped shape our culture and core values. She continues to push our business to greater heights and the board knows that she will be an inspiring and effective leader as we look forward to this next chapter,” said Kent Shoemaker. “She is one of the smartest strategic leaders I have known and know that she will do an outstanding job leading Lipman Family Farms into the next season of success.”

Elyse comes from a long lineage of company leadership and has been with Lipman for over three years, previously holding roles as Chief Strategy Officer and Director of Strategy, where she crafted and enriched Lipman’s overall strategy focusing on the company’s core values and objectives while pushing for continuous growth. As the first woman on the Lipman Executive Leadership Team, Elyse also brings a fresh perspective and diversity to the table.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lipman Family Farms,” said Elyse Lipman. “As a company spanning 70 years of my family’s heritage, I’ve witnessed how the business has changed, evolved, and grown in so many incredible ways. I stand on the shoulder of giants, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to build our business for generations to come. As we look ahead, one thing that will always remain is our commitment to being a people-focused company and remaining Good From The Ground Up.”

Elyse previously held senior managing roles at the World Economic Forum where she shaped agendas, strategies and brokered partnerships with leading companies, governments, and civic stakeholders across the globe to empower widespread innovation. She holds an MBA in innovation management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Arts in journalism from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Lipman Family Farms congratulates Elyse in her new role and looks forward to the future of this company under her leadership.

For more information on the Lipman Family Farms, visit www.lipmanfamilyfarms.com.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for 70 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated network of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.